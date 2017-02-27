Growth

When Entrepreneurship is All About Development

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
When Entrepreneurship is All About Development
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Freelancer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneurship is often known to be a powerful tool in creating jobs. But the definition of entrepreneurship gets an extra edge and dimension when it gives rise to more and more entrepreneurs in what can be called a domino effect. Doing exactly this for last 26 years is Kolkata based, Asit Biswas, the owner of Help Tourism, a tour operator and destination management consultant specialising in East - and North East India.

Building community led enterprise

Help Tourism regularly conducts campaigns for sustainable development at local levels and encourages activities that confirm community development through tourism entrepreneurships.

“Linking Protected Areas and World Heritage Sites with people's livelihood by giving them ownership through tourism is a first step towards meaningful and sustainable conservation. Since 1991, we have supported various communities in the region in creating and establishing quality tourism destinations with a unique local flavor. We provide the local communities with training and consultancy enabling them to build up capacity and safeguard ownership and link them globally. The local communities takes ownerships of the projects and are creators of micro enterprises,” shares Biswas.

Presently Help Tourism is working with 30 conservation-and-community based tourism projects in East - and North East India and has partnered with more than hundred community groups. The organization involves local people into community tourism initiatives between the Protected Areas of the East Himalaya and helps them to create extension forests.

Pioneering work in responsible tourism

Help Tourism is a pioneer in responsible tourism and has been operating wildlife holidays camp, expeditions, exploratory tours, birding holidays, safari trips, documentary trips, and custom-made signature trips (mostly for small groups) in some of the most critically important and less-travelled protected areas and heritage sites in the East Himalaya countryside.

“The eastern part of India is blessed in its natural features primarily because of the presence of the Himalayas. We are taking efforts to enter the virgin areas using tourism as a tool that opens the global window in the extremely marginalised locales. The arrival of tourists helps to eradicate the feeling of isolation and poverty, and the appreciation from visitors develops a sense of pride in the local people. The economical benefit and administrative attention brought in by the visitors balance the rich traditions and conservation initiatives by the local communities. The process of balance in resources, initiates peace,” explains Biswas.

Biswas narrates the top four innovations brought about in creating community enterprises-

  • From violence to peace through community owned tourism- this has changed community conflict to community cooperation and peace.
  • Reducing forest dependence of the local communities and opening up avenues for nature-based tourism by the locals.
  • Setting up tourism demonstration project and motivate local communities to set up their own tourism business and engage them in protection of forest corridors.

The impact on the development index

Initiatives by Help Tourism have turned declared poachers and terrorists into protectors of nature and social leaders for change towards better. “A radical change is instrumental in the youth force, which now takes pride in conserving their traditions and relate themselves globally, hence the end of isolation. The visit of international travelers attracts the attention of local administration, who tries to bring in development activities for the destinations. It’s a holistic and sustainable development,” affirms Biswas. 

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Why Quitting My 6-Figure Job Was the Best Decision for My Family

Growth

Sun of Growth Shining Upon India More Than Ever, According to IMF Reports

Growth

How This Entrepreneur Knew Starting a Business Was His Purpose