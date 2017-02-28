35Under35

"Our Biggest Achievement Was When Our Idea Was Used in the Film 3 Idiots"

"Our Biggest Achievement Was When Our Idea Was Used in the Film 3 Idiots"
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world.

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present Ankit Mehta, the co-founder and CEO of Ideaforge who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

For a kid who says it was in his DNA and that he graduated from IIT Bombay, Robotics seems pretty much a natural thing for him to happen. Back in college, Ankit and his team realized that a helicopter was one of the most complex devices ever engineered and set out to independently discover the Quadroter configuration that laid the platform for their highly sought after UAVs.

Ideaforge’s UAVs were deployed during Pathankot incident and Uttaranchal natural disaster that came to be of immense help for the agencies, but Ankit tells us, “Our biggest PR achievement came when our idea was used in the movie 3 idiots.”

(This article was first published in the February issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)      

