The Executive Selection: Rado

March 4, 2017 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Swiss watchmaker Rado’s love for tennis has been steadfast over the years, and the new Rado HyperChrome Match Point is a sign of the horologist’s dedication to the sport.

Building on the classy look and feel of the erstwhile HyperChrome Match Point, this limited edition timepiece’s nod to tennis can be seen in its three sub-dials- besides the netlike pattern on the hour counter, the seconds counter and the chronograph minutes counter display digits, characteristic of points in tennis.

Related: The Executive Selection: Bremont MBIII