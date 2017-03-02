Elon Musk Just Made This 10-Year-Old Fan's Day

Elon Musk announced on Twitter yesterday that Tesla would hold a competition to find the best homemade advertisements for the company after he received a suggestion to do so from a 10-year-old Tesla enthusiast from Palo Alto, Calif.
Fifth grader Bria wrote Musk that while she noticed the company didn’t make any advertisements, she thought the company could draw on the creativity of its fans, with the winning commercial airing on TV.
Related: If You Crash Your Tesla to Save a Life, Elon Musk Might Foot the Bill
“The cool part is that you still won't be taking the time and money to advertise for yourself,” she wrote. “Plus this is something your fans and customers would definitely love. You could give the winners a year of free Supercharging or a Model 3 Easter Egg or something.”
Musk shared the letter on his Twitter account and said he was on board.
The savvy elementary schooler told the CEO that she thought the idea for Tesla vehicles was “the best thing I’ve ever seen.”
Related: Elon Musk Emails Staff About Safety, Pay and Likely the Best Company Party Ever
She also said she thought it was sad that Tesla’s couldn’t be sold in Michigan, and dreamed of one day driving one herself. “It’s such a hassle to have to drive to a different state to get a car! I plan to be a politician when I grow up, and I will make sure the government protects the environment and Tesla’s can be bought anywhere.”
That sounds like a campaign promise Musk would get behind.
Nina Zipkin
Nina Zipkin is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com. She frequently covers media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.
Read more