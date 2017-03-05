Infographics

The Top Trade Exports from Every State (Infographic)

The export industry supports more than 41 millions jobs in the U.S.
Image credit: primeimages | Getty Images
Today, American export companies provide more than 41 million jobs across the country. Between small and large companies, the export industry has helped boost local, state and federal economies, increase international trade and provide American-made goods.

From auto parts to petroleum to diamonds -- every state has its own big area of export expertise. In the golden state, the exporting industry supports more than 4.9 million Californians' careers, primarily in airplane parts. Another highly-populated state whose exporting industry supports millions of people, 2.7 million to be exact, is New York -- and that’s primarily for diamonds.

From Florida to Arizona to Connecticut -- among all 50 states, airplane parts seems to be the leading export. On a smaller scale, Wyoming’s number one export is soda ash, and 71,000 people are supported by trade.

Curious what your state’s top export is and how many people it supports? Check out Free Enterprise’s infographic below to find out.

Image Credit: Free Enterprise

Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc. 

