Cola Ban Could Benefit Domestic Players; This Indian Brand Explains How

In the midst of declining demand for MNC products and a huge need of soft drinks in market, the India-made Cola brand, Kalimark's Bovonto could get a major boost if the state gets continued with ban.

March 4, 2017 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the onset of summer season in India, the top multinational cola brands Pepsi and Coca-Cola have gone scarce, which becomes a good news for the local players in Indian market.

The renowned multinational beverage brands ‘Pepsi’ and ‘Coca-Cola’ are facing ban in the sale of products in the South Indian state, Tamil Nadu as the two of the biggest retail associations in the region called for boycott, from March 1.

With the declining consumption rate and demand of the product in state, even the retailers, who are not a part of association, decided against of placing fresh orders for the pet and family bottles of soft drinks.

Major boost if the ban continues

In the midst of declining demand for MNC products and a huge need of soft drinks in market, the India-made Cola brand, Kalimark’s Bovonto could get a major boost if the state gets continued with ban.

“With the two key players in the market out of the way, local brands like Kalimark's Bovonto lead the way along with Amrutanjan's Frutnik and Parle's Frooti. The desi panneer soda has replaced Coke and Pepsi as the mix for alcoholic drinks,” traders said.

Makers of ‘Bovonto’ in beverage business before India’s Indepedence

Manufactured by Kali Aerated Water Works Pvt. Ltd., ‘Bovonto’ is in the commercial production before India’s Independence, since 1916. Little known outside the state, Tamil Nadu’s Bovonto is a popular cola brand in the South Indian state.

“Some like Lakshmanan S who runs a soft drink store at a commercial store in Thanjavur are hoping that the local brands like Bovonto, which are expected to gain due to the boycott, would also supply a refrigerator” was quoted by the Indian media organization, The New Indian Express in its report.

Being a homegrown brand, this Indian domestic player has been nurtured by generations after generations with the mix of conventional and non-conventional approaches both. The beverage brand, Kalimark produces a wide variety of eight kinds of beverages which include the rose water scented carbonate drink and ginger beer as some of its highly valued products.

Similar to Patanjali’s push, Bovonto can also expand its boundaries

At the time of Nestle’s Maggi ban in India, the way India’s homegrown brand Patanjali aggressively marketed itself and entered into the supermarkets of India, it would not be any belittle to say that the current scenario for Kalimark’s Bovonto is no different from then.

This homegrown brand which created a big bang in the southern state of India’s soft drink market, can take a high fly if the ban in state continues for longer time by retail traders’ association.