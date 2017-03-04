Cola Ban

Cola Ban Could Benefit Domestic Players; This Indian Brand Explains How

In the midst of declining demand for MNC products and a huge need of soft drinks in market, the India-made Cola brand, Kalimark's Bovonto could get a major boost if the state gets continued with ban.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Cola Ban Could Benefit Domestic Players; This Indian Brand Explains How
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the onset of summer season in India, the top multinational cola brands Pepsi and Coca-Cola have gone scarce, which becomes a good news for the local players in Indian market.

The renowned multinational beverage brands ‘Pepsi’ and ‘Coca-Cola’ are facing ban in the sale of products in the South Indian state, Tamil Nadu as the two of the biggest retail associations in the region called for boycott, from March 1.

With the declining consumption rate and demand of the product in state, even the retailers, who are not a part of association, decided against of placing fresh orders for the pet and family bottles of soft drinks.

Major boost if the ban continues

In the midst of declining demand for MNC products and a huge need of soft drinks in market, the India-made Cola brand, Kalimark’s Bovonto could get a major boost if the state gets continued with ban.

 “With the two key players in the market out of the way, local brands like Kalimark's Bovonto lead the way along with Amrutanjan's Frutnik and Parle's Frooti. The desi panneer soda has replaced Coke and Pepsi as the mix for alcoholic drinks,” traders said.

Makers of ‘Bovonto’ in beverage business before India’s Indepedence

Manufactured by Kali Aerated Water Works Pvt. Ltd., ‘Bovonto’ is in the commercial production before India’s Independence, since 1916. Little known outside the state, Tamil Nadu’s Bovonto is a popular cola brand in the South Indian state.  

“Some like Lakshmanan S who runs a soft drink store at a commercial store in Thanjavur are hoping that the local brands like Bovonto, which are expected to gain due to the boycott, would also supply a refrigerator” was quoted by the Indian media organization, The New Indian Express in its report.  

Being a homegrown brand, this Indian domestic player has been nurtured by generations after generations with the mix of conventional and non-conventional approaches both. The beverage brand, Kalimark produces a wide variety of eight kinds of beverages which include the rose water scented carbonate drink and ginger beer as some of its highly valued products.

Similar to Patanjali’s push, Bovonto can also expand its boundaries

At the time of Nestle’s Maggi ban in India, the way India’s homegrown brand Patanjali aggressively marketed itself and entered into the supermarkets of India, it would not be any belittle to say that the current scenario for Kalimark’s Bovonto is no different from then.

This homegrown brand which created a big bang in the southern state of India’s soft drink market, can take a high fly if the ban in state continues for longer time by retail traders’ association. 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

How to Scale Up Your Start-up in a Limited Budget

Success and Failures

15 Quotes You Must Read to Bounce Back from Failures

critical thinking

16 Characteristics of Critical Thinkers