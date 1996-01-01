<B></B>

January 1, 1996 6 min read

As an additional research tool, we have broken down franchise data from the Franchise 500 listings into the following quick reference sections. In compiling these Ready Reference Listings, we considered only those franchisors that complied with our request for verification information.

Top 100 Franchises: The top 100 franchise operations are listed here along with their categories. We've also listed their ranking from last year. (NR=Not ranked in 1995)

Top 30 Fastest-Growing Franchises: Here we show you which franchises exhibited the most growth over the past year based on the number of new franchise units added. The number listed is the actual number of units added. Ties are listed alphabetically.

Top 20 Low-Investment Franchises: Franchises with a minimum total investment of less than $10,000 are highlighted in this section, listed in order of their rankings.

Top 30 New Franchises: Companies that began franchising within the past five years (since 1991) are listed in order of their rankings.

Top 100 Franchises

1. Subway/Submarine Sandwiches/1

2. 7-Eleven Convenience Stores/Convenience Stores/5

3. Burger King/Hamburgers/3

4. McDonald's/Hamburgers/2

5. Dunkin' Donuts/Donuts/6

6. Dairy Queen/Soft-Serve Ice Cream/10

7. Snap-On Inc./Hardware/9

8. Mail Boxes Etc./Postal & Business Services/7

9. Baskin-Robbins USA/Ice Cream/11

10. KFC/Fried Chicken/NR

11. Coverall Cleaning Concepts/Commercial Cleaning/13

12. Jani-King/Commercial Cleaning/12

13. ServiceMaster/Commercial Cleaning/17

14. Chem-Dry /Carpet, Upholstery & Drapery Services/15

15. Century 21 Real Estate/Real Estate Services/16

16. Yogen Fruz/Bresler's Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt/NR

17. GNC Franchising/Health Food Stores/23

18. Re/Max/Real Estate Services/20

19. Blimpie/Submarine Sandwiches/39

20. Coldwell Banker Residential Affiliates/Real Estate Services/18

21. Midas/Brakes, Front-End, Mufflers & Shocks/19

22. Jazzercise/Fitness Centers/57

23. Choice Hotels/Hotels & Motels/8

24. Hardee's/Hamburgers/4

25. Merle Norman Cosmetics/Cosmetic Aids/Services/NR

26. CleanNet USA/Commercial Cleaning/106

27. Holiday InnWorldwide/Hotels & Motels/22

28. Electronic Realty Associates/Real Estate Services/21

29. Jackson Hewitt Tax Service/Income Tax Services/25

30. Budget Rent A Car/Auto Rentals & Sales/NR

31. Thrifty Rent-A-Car System Inc./Auto Rentals & Sales/82

32. Sonic Drive In Restaurants/Hamburgers/27

33. Super 8 Motels/Hotels & Motels/26

34. Papa John's Pizza/Pizza/NR

35. The Prudential Real Estate Affiliates/Real Estate Services/NR

36. Novus Windshield Repair/Windshield & Glass Repair/61

37. Uniglobe Travel/Travel Businesses/28

38. Merry Maids/Residential Cleaning/31

39. Great Clips/Hair Care/48

40. Tower Cleaning Systems/Commercial Cleaning/24

41. Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar/Misc. Full-Service Restaurants/64

42. Meineke Discount Mufflers/Brakes, Front-End, Mufflers & Shocks/47

43. Churchs/Fried Chicken/40

44. Mrs. Fields Cookies/Cookie Stores/133

45. Fantastic Sams/Hair Care/36

46. Play It Again Sports/Sports Equipment & Apparel/32

47. Cost Cutters Family Hair Care/Hair Care/50

48. Matco Tools/Hardware/35

49. Miracle Ear/Health-Care Equipment/33

50. Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits/Fried Chicken/30

51. Minuteman Press/Printing Services/45

52. Sylvan Learning Systems/Misc. Training Services/66

53. Kwik-Kopy/Printing Services/53

54. Ben Franklin Retail Stores/Discount/Variety Stores/49

55. Schlotzsky's Deli/Sandwiches, Soups & Salads/69

56. AAMCO Transmissions/Transmission Repair/59

57. Interim Personnel/Employment Agencies/121

58. Management Recruiters/Sales Consultants/Executive-Search Firms/62

59. Long John Silver's Restaurants/Misc. Fast Foods/34

60. Travel Network/Travel Businesses/70

61. Heel Quik!/Shoe Repair/99

62. Sir Speedy Printing/Printing Services/38

63. Culligan Water Conditioning/Misc. Maintenance Products & Services/51

64. Terminix Termite & Pest Control/Pest-Control Services/78

65. Precision Tune/Tune-Ups, Lubes & Other Services/92

66. Pizza Inn/Pizza/90

67. Servpro/Carpet, Upholstery & Drapery Services/37

68. Futurekids/Children's Computer Learning Centers/77

69. Maaco Auto Painting & Bodyworks/Auto Appearance Services/67

70. Molly Maid/Residential Cleaning/76

71. A&W Restaurants/Hamburgers/65

72. Moto Photo/Photofinishing/73

73. One Hour Martinizing Dry Cleaning/Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services/52

74. Padgett Business Services USA/Accounting, Consulting & Tax Services/93

75. Rent A Wreck/Used Car Rentals/NR

76. Comprehensive Business Services/Accounting, Consulting & Tax Services/128

77. Big O Tires/Tires/111

78. Fastsigns/Signs/125

79. Tutor Time Child Care Systems/Child Care/118

80. TGI Friday's/Misc. Full-Service Restaurants/NR

81. Ziebart-Tidy Car/Auto Appearance Services/107

82. Round Table/Pizza/74

83. Taco John's/Mexican Fast Food/104

84. Golden Corral/Steakhouses/101

85. Money Mailer/Direct Mail Advertising/44

86. Glamour Shots/Photography Services/NR

87. Interim Healthcare/Medical Staffing Services/83

88. Kampgrounds of America/Campgrounds/75

89. Ice Cream Churn/Ice Cream/103

90. Jenny Craig/Weight-Control Centers/88

91. Bruegger's Bagel/Bagels/NR

92. General Business Services/Accounting, Consulting & Tax Services/NR

93. Checkers Drive-In Restaurants/Hamburgers/72

94. Gloria Jean's Gourmet Coffees/Coffee & Tea/144

95. Western Staff Services/Temporary Staffing Services/164

96. Express Services/Temporary Staffing Services/116

97. Realty World/Real Estate Services/127

98. Insty-Prints Printing Centers/Printing Services/120

99. All Tune and Lube/Tune-Ups, Lubes & Other Services/81

100. Comet 1 Hr. Cleaners/Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services/122

Top 30 Fastest-Growing Franchises

>1. Subway/Submarine Sandwiches/1,650

2. 7-Eleven Convenience Stores/Convenience Stores/930

3. Burger King/Hamburgers/785

4. Mcdonald's/Hamburgers/744

5. Dunkin' Donuts/Donuts/635

6. Yogen Fruz/Bresler's Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt/517

7. Baskin-Robbins Usa/Ice Cream/487

8. Jani-King/Commercial Cleaning/451

9. Coverall Cleaning Concepts/Commercial Cleaning/435

10. Cleannet Usa/Commercial Cleaning/430

11. Snap-On Inc./Hardware/374

12. Thrifty Rent-A-Car/Auto Rentals & Sales/365

13. Mail Boxes Etc./Postal & Business Services/345

14. Blimpie/Submarine Sandwiches/330

15. Jackson Hewitt Tax Service/Income Tax Services/306

16. Chem-Dry Carpet Drapery & Upholstery Cleaning/Carpet, Upholstery & Drapery Services/234

17. Servicemaster/Commercial Cleaning/227

18. Gnc Franchising/Health Food Stores/221

19. Dairy Queen/Soft-Serve Ice Cream/219

20. Futurekids/Children's Computer Learning Centers/206

21. Re/Max/Real Estate Services/181

21. Super 8 Motels/Hotels & Motels/181

23. Papa John's Pizza/Pizza/176

24. Kfc/Fried Chicken/169

25. Furniture Medic/Furniture Restoration Services/154

26. Holiday Inn Worldwide/Hotels & Motels/150

27. Great Clips/Hair Care/139

28. Realty Executives/Real Estate Services/126

29. Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar/Misc. Full-Service Restaurants/124

30. The Prudential Real Estate Affiliates/Real Estate Services/106

Top 20 Low-Investment Franchises

1. Coverall Cleaning Concepts/Commercial Cleaning

2. Jani-King/Commercial Cleaning

3. Jazzercise/Fitness Centers

4. CleanNet USA/Commercial Cleaning

5. Tower Cleaning Systems/Commercial Cleaning

6. Ice Cream Churn/Ice Cream

7. American Poolplayers Association/Misc. Recreational Activities & Facilities

8. National Maintenance Contractors/Commercial Cleaning

9. Proforce USA/Commercial Cleaning

10. Outdoor Connection/Misc. Recreational Activities & Facilities

11. Candy Bouquet/Candy Bouquets

12. Bingo Bugle Newspaper/Publishing Businesses

13. Triple Check Income Tax Service/Income Tax Services

14. The BrickKicker Home Inspection/Property Inspection Services

15. Oil Butler/Oil Change & Lubrication-Specialty Services

16. Maintain Cleaning Systems/Commercial Cleaning

17. Pre-Fit Franchises/Children's Fitness/Activity Programs

18. Yard Cards/Misc. Services

19. O.P.E.N. Cleaning Systems/Commercial Cleaning

20. Resort Maps Franchise/Advertising & Promotions

Top 30 New Franchises

1. Snap-On Inc./Hardware

2. Matco Tools/Hardware

3. Glamour Shots/Photography Services

4. Bruegger's Bagels/Bagels

5. Once Upon A Child/Misc. Children's Products & Services

6. Disc-Go-Round/CDs & Tapes

7. Furniture Medic/Furniture Restoration Services

8. The HomeTeam Inspection Service/Property Inspection Services

9. New Horizons Computer Learning Ctr./Computer Training

10. CD Warehouse/CDs & Tapes

11. The Fourth R/Computer Learning Centers

12. PostNet Postal & Business Centers/Postal & Business Services

13. Microplay Video Games/Video Game Stores

14. Environmental Biotech/Environmental Businesses

15. Safe-T-Child/Misc. Children's Products & Services

16. Aire Serv Heating & Air Conditioning/Misc. Maintenance Products & Services

17. Re-Bath/Porcelain/Marble Restoration

18. The Little Gym/Children's Fitness/Activity Programs

19. SuperGlass Windshield Repair/Windshield & Glass Repair

20. Computer Renaissance/Computer-Related Products & Services

21. Aaron's Rental-Purchase/Appliance/Furniture Rentals & Sales

22. Proforce USA/Commercial Cleaning

23. Surface Doctor/Porcelain/Marble Restoration

24. Colors On Parade/Auto Appearance Services

25. Candy Bouquet/Candy Bouquets

26. Budget Blinds/Window Treatments

27. Navicert Financial Services/Check Cashing Services

28. Crestcom International/Management Training Programs

29. Aero Colours/Auto Appearance Services

30. Takeout Taxi/Dinner Delivery