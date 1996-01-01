Ready Reference Listings
As an additional research tool, we have broken down franchise data from the Franchise 500 listings into the following quick reference sections. In compiling these Ready Reference Listings, we considered only those franchisors that complied with our request for verification information.
Top 100 Franchises: The top 100 franchise operations are listed here along with their categories. We've also listed their ranking from last year. (NR=Not ranked in 1995)
Top 30 Fastest-Growing Franchises: Here we show you which franchises exhibited the most growth over the past year based on the number of new franchise units added. The number listed is the actual number of units added. Ties are listed alphabetically.
Top 20 Low-Investment Franchises: Franchises with a minimum total investment of less than $10,000 are highlighted in this section, listed in order of their rankings.
Top 30 New Franchises: Companies that began franchising within the past five years (since 1991) are listed in order of their rankings.
Top 100 Franchises
1. Subway/Submarine Sandwiches/1
2. 7-Eleven Convenience Stores/Convenience Stores/5
3. Burger King/Hamburgers/3
4. McDonald's/Hamburgers/2
5. Dunkin' Donuts/Donuts/6
6. Dairy Queen/Soft-Serve Ice Cream/10
7. Snap-On Inc./Hardware/9
8. Mail Boxes Etc./Postal & Business Services/7
9. Baskin-Robbins USA/Ice Cream/11
10. KFC/Fried Chicken/NR
11. Coverall Cleaning Concepts/Commercial Cleaning/13
12. Jani-King/Commercial Cleaning/12
13. ServiceMaster/Commercial Cleaning/17
14. Chem-Dry /Carpet, Upholstery & Drapery Services/15
15. Century 21 Real Estate/Real Estate Services/16
16. Yogen Fruz/Bresler's Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt/NR
17. GNC Franchising/Health Food Stores/23
18. Re/Max/Real Estate Services/20
19. Blimpie/Submarine Sandwiches/39
20. Coldwell Banker Residential Affiliates/Real Estate Services/18
21. Midas/Brakes, Front-End, Mufflers & Shocks/19
22. Jazzercise/Fitness Centers/57
23. Choice Hotels/Hotels & Motels/8
24. Hardee's/Hamburgers/4
25. Merle Norman Cosmetics/Cosmetic Aids/Services/NR
26. CleanNet USA/Commercial Cleaning/106
27. Holiday InnWorldwide/Hotels & Motels/22
28. Electronic Realty Associates/Real Estate Services/21
29. Jackson Hewitt Tax Service/Income Tax Services/25
30. Budget Rent A Car/Auto Rentals & Sales/NR
31. Thrifty Rent-A-Car System Inc./Auto Rentals & Sales/82
32. Sonic Drive In Restaurants/Hamburgers/27
33. Super 8 Motels/Hotels & Motels/26
34. Papa John's Pizza/Pizza/NR
35. The Prudential Real Estate Affiliates/Real Estate Services/NR
36. Novus Windshield Repair/Windshield & Glass Repair/61
37. Uniglobe Travel/Travel Businesses/28
38. Merry Maids/Residential Cleaning/31
39. Great Clips/Hair Care/48
40. Tower Cleaning Systems/Commercial Cleaning/24
41. Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar/Misc. Full-Service Restaurants/64
42. Meineke Discount Mufflers/Brakes, Front-End, Mufflers & Shocks/47
43. Churchs/Fried Chicken/40
44. Mrs. Fields Cookies/Cookie Stores/133
45. Fantastic Sams/Hair Care/36
46. Play It Again Sports/Sports Equipment & Apparel/32
47. Cost Cutters Family Hair Care/Hair Care/50
48. Matco Tools/Hardware/35
49. Miracle Ear/Health-Care Equipment/33
50. Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits/Fried Chicken/30
51. Minuteman Press/Printing Services/45
52. Sylvan Learning Systems/Misc. Training Services/66
53. Kwik-Kopy/Printing Services/53
54. Ben Franklin Retail Stores/Discount/Variety Stores/49
55. Schlotzsky's Deli/Sandwiches, Soups & Salads/69
56. AAMCO Transmissions/Transmission Repair/59
57. Interim Personnel/Employment Agencies/121
58. Management Recruiters/Sales Consultants/Executive-Search Firms/62
59. Long John Silver's Restaurants/Misc. Fast Foods/34
60. Travel Network/Travel Businesses/70
61. Heel Quik!/Shoe Repair/99
62. Sir Speedy Printing/Printing Services/38
63. Culligan Water Conditioning/Misc. Maintenance Products & Services/51
64. Terminix Termite & Pest Control/Pest-Control Services/78
65. Precision Tune/Tune-Ups, Lubes & Other Services/92
66. Pizza Inn/Pizza/90
67. Servpro/Carpet, Upholstery & Drapery Services/37
68. Futurekids/Children's Computer Learning Centers/77
69. Maaco Auto Painting & Bodyworks/Auto Appearance Services/67
70. Molly Maid/Residential Cleaning/76
71. A&W Restaurants/Hamburgers/65
72. Moto Photo/Photofinishing/73
73. One Hour Martinizing Dry Cleaning/Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services/52
74. Padgett Business Services USA/Accounting, Consulting & Tax Services/93
75. Rent A Wreck/Used Car Rentals/NR
76. Comprehensive Business Services/Accounting, Consulting & Tax Services/128
77. Big O Tires/Tires/111
78. Fastsigns/Signs/125
79. Tutor Time Child Care Systems/Child Care/118
80. TGI Friday's/Misc. Full-Service Restaurants/NR
81. Ziebart-Tidy Car/Auto Appearance Services/107
82. Round Table/Pizza/74
83. Taco John's/Mexican Fast Food/104
84. Golden Corral/Steakhouses/101
85. Money Mailer/Direct Mail Advertising/44
86. Glamour Shots/Photography Services/NR
87. Interim Healthcare/Medical Staffing Services/83
88. Kampgrounds of America/Campgrounds/75
89. Ice Cream Churn/Ice Cream/103
90. Jenny Craig/Weight-Control Centers/88
91. Bruegger's Bagel/Bagels/NR
92. General Business Services/Accounting, Consulting & Tax Services/NR
93. Checkers Drive-In Restaurants/Hamburgers/72
94. Gloria Jean's Gourmet Coffees/Coffee & Tea/144
95. Western Staff Services/Temporary Staffing Services/164
96. Express Services/Temporary Staffing Services/116
97. Realty World/Real Estate Services/127
98. Insty-Prints Printing Centers/Printing Services/120
99. All Tune and Lube/Tune-Ups, Lubes & Other Services/81
100. Comet 1 Hr. Cleaners/Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services/122
Top 30 Fastest-Growing Franchises
>1. Subway/Submarine Sandwiches/1,650
2. 7-Eleven Convenience Stores/Convenience Stores/930
3. Burger King/Hamburgers/785
4. Mcdonald's/Hamburgers/744
5. Dunkin' Donuts/Donuts/635
6. Yogen Fruz/Bresler's Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt/517
7. Baskin-Robbins Usa/Ice Cream/487
8. Jani-King/Commercial Cleaning/451
9. Coverall Cleaning Concepts/Commercial Cleaning/435
10. Cleannet Usa/Commercial Cleaning/430
11. Snap-On Inc./Hardware/374
12. Thrifty Rent-A-Car/Auto Rentals & Sales/365
13. Mail Boxes Etc./Postal & Business Services/345
14. Blimpie/Submarine Sandwiches/330
15. Jackson Hewitt Tax Service/Income Tax Services/306
16. Chem-Dry Carpet Drapery & Upholstery Cleaning/Carpet, Upholstery & Drapery Services/234
17. Servicemaster/Commercial Cleaning/227
18. Gnc Franchising/Health Food Stores/221
19. Dairy Queen/Soft-Serve Ice Cream/219
20. Futurekids/Children's Computer Learning Centers/206
21. Re/Max/Real Estate Services/181
21. Super 8 Motels/Hotels & Motels/181
23. Papa John's Pizza/Pizza/176
24. Kfc/Fried Chicken/169
25. Furniture Medic/Furniture Restoration Services/154
26. Holiday Inn Worldwide/Hotels & Motels/150
27. Great Clips/Hair Care/139
28. Realty Executives/Real Estate Services/126
29. Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar/Misc. Full-Service Restaurants/124
30. The Prudential Real Estate Affiliates/Real Estate Services/106
Top 20 Low-Investment Franchises
1. Coverall Cleaning Concepts/Commercial Cleaning
2. Jani-King/Commercial Cleaning
3. Jazzercise/Fitness Centers
4. CleanNet USA/Commercial Cleaning
5. Tower Cleaning Systems/Commercial Cleaning
6. Ice Cream Churn/Ice Cream
7. American Poolplayers Association/Misc. Recreational Activities & Facilities
8. National Maintenance Contractors/Commercial Cleaning
9. Proforce USA/Commercial Cleaning
10. Outdoor Connection/Misc. Recreational Activities & Facilities
11. Candy Bouquet/Candy Bouquets
12. Bingo Bugle Newspaper/Publishing Businesses
13. Triple Check Income Tax Service/Income Tax Services
14. The BrickKicker Home Inspection/Property Inspection Services
15. Oil Butler/Oil Change & Lubrication-Specialty Services
16. Maintain Cleaning Systems/Commercial Cleaning
17. Pre-Fit Franchises/Children's Fitness/Activity Programs
18. Yard Cards/Misc. Services
19. O.P.E.N. Cleaning Systems/Commercial Cleaning
20. Resort Maps Franchise/Advertising & Promotions
Top 30 New Franchises
1. Snap-On Inc./Hardware
2. Matco Tools/Hardware
3. Glamour Shots/Photography Services
4. Bruegger's Bagels/Bagels
5. Once Upon A Child/Misc. Children's Products & Services
6. Disc-Go-Round/CDs & Tapes
7. Furniture Medic/Furniture Restoration Services
8. The HomeTeam Inspection Service/Property Inspection Services
9. New Horizons Computer Learning Ctr./Computer Training
10. CD Warehouse/CDs & Tapes
11. The Fourth R/Computer Learning Centers
12. PostNet Postal & Business Centers/Postal & Business Services
13. Microplay Video Games/Video Game Stores
14. Environmental Biotech/Environmental Businesses
15. Safe-T-Child/Misc. Children's Products & Services
16. Aire Serv Heating & Air Conditioning/Misc. Maintenance Products & Services
17. Re-Bath/Porcelain/Marble Restoration
18. The Little Gym/Children's Fitness/Activity Programs
19. SuperGlass Windshield Repair/Windshield & Glass Repair
20. Computer Renaissance/Computer-Related Products & Services
21. Aaron's Rental-Purchase/Appliance/Furniture Rentals & Sales
22. Proforce USA/Commercial Cleaning
23. Surface Doctor/Porcelain/Marble Restoration
24. Colors On Parade/Auto Appearance Services
25. Candy Bouquet/Candy Bouquets
26. Budget Blinds/Window Treatments
27. Navicert Financial Services/Check Cashing Services
28. Crestcom International/Management Training Programs
29. Aero Colours/Auto Appearance Services
30. Takeout Taxi/Dinner Delivery