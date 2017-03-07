How Zivame Has Been Pushing the Boundaries in This Niche Category

March 7, 2017 2 min read

Whatever you do, be different! That was the advice my mother gave me and I can’t think of a better advice for an entrepreneur. “If you are different, you’ll standout” -Anita Roddick

Entrepreneur brings lives of 23 women achievers between its cover to celebrate womanhood.

While studying the Indian lingerie market as a part of her retail job at Spencers and SAP Retail, Richa Kar realized that lingerie as a category in India is under-served, there is ignorance about right sizes and men manning the counter trying to push sales, makes women feel very uncomfortable.

“Zivame was born out of a vision to ensure that every woman has access to the lingerie she deserves in an environment that is consultative, inclusive and friendly,” she says. In the largely unorganized retail market of lingerie in India there exists a lot of gap and for Kar, “the only way to create a difference was to take the plunge”.

Zivame is trying to address a very crucial problem experienced by women in India. Variety, awareness and consultation on the right fit of undergarments really do not exist. With the online presence as well as upcoming physical Zivame stores in cities like Bangalore, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Cochin, Jaipur, Chennai and Mangalore, all of these concerns are being addressed. Zivame as a brand has been doing exceptionally well and the revenues currently are at a 150 per cent year on year growth.

The startup has raised $48 million through series C funding from marquee investors like Ratan Tata, Kalaari Capital, IDG Ventures, Unilazer ventures, Zodius Technology fund, and Khazannah Nasional Berhad. Zivame has been pushing the boundaries in terms of product offerings and the shopping experience in this niche category. “Through our stores, we aim to revolutionize the process of lingerie shopping in India. We look forward to offer an exclusive space for women who wish to explore lingerie without hesitation,” says Kar

