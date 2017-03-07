Facebook Marketing

How Facebook Ads are Helping Brands Convert Consumers to Shoppers In Stores

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Facebook Ads are Helping Brands Convert Consumers to Shoppers In Stores
Image credit: Facebook
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The millennial generation today consumes a lot of information channelized to them via social media platforms. Rather than hoping from one website to another, they would rather make a comprehensive list of what they wish to follow and consume news stories, updates about civic bodies, give their opinion on current issues and procure information about favorite brands on these platforms.

Today social media channels have emerged as a strong contender existing traditional means of communication for brands – which includes television,print and billboards.

Platforms like Twitter drives engagement via retweets and hash tags, Instagram boosts engagement by using interesting and well-captioned pictures

Likewise, Facebook’s strength lies in its unparalleled reach of 184 Million consumers who access the platform every month, and the fact that it gives brands the ability to curate stories, experiment with videos and content and motion pictures. Facebook’s creative ad formats like PockeTVC, carousels and others help brands to tell a story in a unique and impactful manner. Facebook’s ad formats including image, video, and carousel can generate instant awareness of the nearest business location and provide information the customer needs to get there and even helps large established brands drive in-store sales.

Understanding your audience

Facebook helps brand reach the right set of target audience covering demographic interest & behaviour segments. A native store locator is available for carousel. The store locator makes ads more useful for consumers by putting contact information and openings hours of nearby stores only one tap away. Using these tools, Facebook has the capacity to successfully encourage the customer to visit the nearby store of the particular brand. Even for ad formats like Carousel, Photo and Video Ads that are aimed at driving awareness, 3rd parties like Nielsen have measured and proven that the awareness impact translates to lift in sales from actual physical stores.

Over the last year, Facebook for business has extensively worked with traditional brick and mortar brands and helped them bridge the online to offline gap.  Using features like slideshow, carousal ads and more, these brands have been able to reach out to their target audience who are active users of Facebook on mobile and desktop.

 

Campaigns that have worked for traditional brands

Driving footfall was important for jewelry brand Tanishq, which has 160 stores in 80 cities across India. Most of us still like to touch and feel the jewelry before making a final decision but that doesn’t mean that does not stop the brand to entice its customers to visit their stores.

The brand chose to showcase its designs with stunning close-up shots using carousel ads to catch people’s attention. Crucially, it led them to its offline stores by including a “Shop Now” call-to-action button that brought people to its website, where they could get a discount voucher to be redeemed in-store. The incentive paid off, and Tanishq saw a 30% increase in in-store sales among 25- to 44-year olds during its campaign as well as an increase in in-store footfall, as measured by actual sales data from the client.

Taking a multi-screen approach to driving sales, popular women’s hair removing cream Veet used Facebook to bolster its TV ads and strengthen its campaign with the aim of encouraging women to buy its hair removal cream. The brand partnered with creative agency iContract and Facebook’s Creative Shop to devise an integrated campaign and adapt its existing TV ad into snappier video ads. To ramp things up, it powered the ads with reach and frequency buying to reach 18- to 55-year old women in India on a massive scale. This robust multi-screen strategy made an impact on Veet’s target audience, resulting in 11% incremental lift in in-store sales in a market where Facebook ads were implemented vs. a market where they were not. This was proven by Nielsen’s Matched Market Methodology on not just Veet but for other FMCG brands like Garnier too.

In an era of emerging e-commerce stores and innovative marketing technologies, it has become imperative for brick and mortar brands to opt for modern techniques to keep their consumers engaged. The affordability and feasibility of tools, makes Facebook an obvious choice for brands trying to rework their advertising campaigns and garner more millennial interest for their products.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Facebook Marketing

Improve the Power of Your Facebook Ads With These Small Tweaks

Facebook Marketing

How to Use Facebook to Bring in an Extra $10,000 a Month Without Running Ads

Facebook Marketing

How You Can Use the New Facebook Update to Your Advantage