Entrepreneur Madness Bracket Challenge: Choose Your Favorite Rainmaker

First round matchups include Gordon Gekko vs. the Google guys. Who's going to come out on top?
Image credit: Entrepreneur
Something about March brings out all the best rivalries . . . and we’re not talking about the basketball teams for Duke and North Carolina. No, we mean business rivals like Steve Jobs and Michael Dell, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey or even Mr. Monopoly vs. Scrooge McDuck.

While the NCAA is in the process of crowning a national champion, we want to know who you think is the world’s greatest entrepreneur. That’s why we’ve come up with this totally unscientific, completely subjective, deadly serious bracket of the most successful current, historical and fictional men, women, sharks and ducks of business.

Vote for each matchup below by 4 pm ET on Monday, March 27 to make your voice heard. Check the site on Tuesday, March 28 to see who survived and advanced to the second round of the Entrepreneur Bracket Madness Challenge.

Round of 64

Vote for your favorite entrepreneurs in other categories here!

Bracket Groups: Innovators | Creators | Moguls & Mentors

Matthew McCreary

Matthew McCreary is the associate editor for contributed content at Entrepreneur.com.

