Better Than Ever

May 31, 2000 3 min read

An astute yet acutely frustrated friend of mine recently observed that 1995 was a year of unfulfilled goals for most of his friends and colleagues. Unfortunately, this was a familiar lament of too many of my own acquaintances.

But 1995 is behind us. So, if this inertia applies to you as well, let's agree to stop treading water and start swimming in 1996.

Here at Entrepreneur, we've already plunged into the new year-and we're off to a fast start. The issue you're reading is a record-setting one-publisher Lee Jones and his crack staff blew through our previous ad sales record.

The Entrepreneur Expo division is growing, too-expanding its schedule. This year, you'll find Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expos in Los Angeles; New York; New Jersey; Chicago; Atlanta; Dallas; San Francisco; Philadelphia; Long Island, New York; and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Expo dates appear in the "Special Events" column in each issue of Entrepreneur. These expos offer a great chance to explore new technologies, discover new opportunities, and learn about growing and starting a business. I look forward to seeing you there.

Our online division is continually adding new services and information to our lineup of offerings. You can reach us through CompuServe, The Microsoft Network and AT&T's Interchange Online Network.

And we're not exactly sitting still here in the editorial department. In this issue, we première a new column and bring back some old favorites.

Legal issues are, for better or worse, of paramount interest to today's small-business owners. To keep you current on these important concerns, we asked longtime contributing editor Jane Easter Bahls to co-write our new "Legal Aid" column with her husband, Steven C. Bahls, dean of Capital University Law and Graduate Center. Their first column kicks off on page 83.

We also asked Senior Editor Janean Chun to revive the "Entrepreneurial Woman" column. Janean did her usual excellent job; the results are on page 34.

Finally, we introduce the first of several "Special Reports" you'll find in Entrepreneur throughout the coming year. This issue's report tells women and minority entrepreneurs how to face the challenges of business ownership, raise money and get their share of the procurement pie.

I'd like to know what you think of the changes we've made and what else we can do to help you grow your business. You can write, fax or e-mail me; see "Contacts & Comments" on page 9 for all our numbers. I want to hear from you!

I would like to thank the 1995 Franchise Advisory Council for their input: John Amico (We Care Hair), Jerry Crawford (Jani-King), JoAnn Shaw (The Coffee Beanery), Kris Friedrich (Money Mailer), Loren Steele (IFA), Fred DeLuca (Subway), Mary Rogers (Computertots), Richard Rennick (American Leak Detection), Peter Shea (Entrepreneur), and David McKinnon (Molly Maid).

And to all of you, my wishes for a happy New Year.

Rieva Lesonsky

EDITOR IN CHIEF