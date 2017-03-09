This Startup is Adding Glitter to Jewellery Space

March 9, 2017 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Whatever you do, be different! That was the advice my mother gave me and I can’t think of a better advice for an entrepreneur. “If you are different, you’ll standout” -Anita Roddick

Entrepreneur brings lives of 23 women achievers between its cover to celebrate womanhood.

Its not very often that you hear of individuals with a family legacy trying to create an identity of their own. One of the aberrations is Ritika Bindal, founder of Woven Gold, Luxury jewellery brand, followed her passion and is all set to make her entrepreneurial debut by launching a luxury jewellery brand in July 2017 born with a silver spoon in a family that has well-entrenched business in steel and cement. Despite her affluent background, she had the zeal and enthusiasm to pursue her dreams from an early age and was also encouraged by her family that supported her all along. She is a new generation woman entrepreneur with guts, gumption and style who grew up in a family environment with entrepreneurial instincts.

Ritika comes from a family of means yet her desire to set up her own venture took her on the path of entrepreneurship. Ritika Bindal, founder of Woven Gold, Luxury jewellery brand, followed her passion and is all set to make her entrepreneurial debut by launching a luxury jewellery brand in July 2017 with its presence in New Delhi, Paris, Milan, London and New York in the first year. All the products at Woven Gold will be meticulously hand crafted by artisans in Italy.

Ritika’s aspiration is to make Woven Gold into a global brand and has collaborated with a famous Hollywood personality to endorse the brand internationally. She also co-founded the start-up incubator, ONE INTERNET, along with her brother Himanshu Bindal in 2015. Educated at Bradford University, in the UK, in Business Management, this young lady has forged new avenues for star-ups in India and is inspiring young female entrepreneurs.

(To know more about these women entrepreneurs, subscribe here)