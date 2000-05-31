A Fax In The Hand . . .

<b></B>

May 31, 2000 1 min read

IF YOU think you need a portable computer to receive an important fax while you're on the road, think again. Reflection Technology's FaxView hand-held fax reader has all the capabilities of a full-sized fax machine, yet is small enough to carry in your jacket pocket. Just connect FaxView to your cellular phone to receive, read, store and send information; it's compatible with Motorola cellular phones.

Features include a virtual on-screen keyboard for creating custom messages, built-in fax directory with storage space for 100 names and fax numbers, auto dial and auto answer, and zoom and rotation features for easier document viewing.

FaxView is available by calling Reflection Technology at (800) 670-4FAX. Cost: $400-$500.

Contact Source

Reflection Technology Inc., 230 Second Ave., Waltham, MA 02154, (800) 670-4FAX;