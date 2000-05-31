Making Headlines

<b></b>

FOR MORE up-to-date business travel news and information, check out the following:

USA Today's "Business Travel Today" runs Monday through Friday in the Money section, and "Business Travel" runs every Tuesday. There are also pullout travel sections at least four times per year.

The Wall Street Journal's business travel page runs every Friday in the Marketplace section.

The New York Times' business travel column runs every Wednesday in its Business Day section.

The Los Angeles Times' "Executive Travel" runs every Thursday in the Business section.

Other local newspapers with business travel columns: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Chicago Tribune, The Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Philadelphia Inquirer, the Dallas Morning News and the Houston Chronicle. -C.M.

Road Notes

American Airlines is teaming up with several banks to offer members of its AAdvantage Program one frequent flier mile for every dollar of mortgage interest paid.

Value Rent-a-Car now rents cars for 99 cents to $2.69 per hour. Optional coverages such as loss damage waiver, additional driver or extra equipment are available at an hourly fraction of their daily rate. Value has 41 locations, mostly in the Sunbelt. Call (800) GO-VALUE.

Getting cash on a business trip just got easier: Visa and Plus System ATM locations worldwide are listed on the Internet at http://www.visa.com.visa. For a hard copy of the latest directory, call (800) 491-1145. For a phone menu of Cirrus locations, call (800) 424-7787.

British Airways' first-class sections now offer a radically new concept-individual, semiprivate "cabins" for each passenger that convert into flat beds for sleeping.

Hilton has teamed with American Express to offer a co-branded credit card tied to the popular Hilton HHonors program. The Hilton card offers two HHonors points for every dollar charged, or three HHonors points for every dollar charged at a Hilton Hotel.

With most hotels enjoying renewed profits, you're likely to encounter renovations during your stay. When making reservations, ask if renovations are going on and specify a room away from the noise.

Contact Sources

American Airlines, (800) 882-8880;

British Airways, (800) AIRWAYS;

Value Rent-A-Car, Sales and Marketing, 2500 N. Military Tr., #300, Boca Raton, FL 33431.