Calling All Timekeepers: Dubai Watch Week 2017 Is Back

March 11, 2017 2 min read

If you have a penchant for keeping up with the horology world, here's something for you. Organized by Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons, with its partner the Fondation de la Haute Horlogorie (FHH), Dubai Watch Week is back to gather key leaders in the horological industry. Now in its second edition, the event would be held on 15th-19th of November, 2017, under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority.

With this year's theme of 'United for Time', the event aims to exhibit the history and technique of the watchmaking industry through exhibitions, workshops, watchmaking master classes, forums and VIP gathertings at the DIFC and The Dubai Mall. Started with the objective to enlighten horological enthusiasts and experts with the know-how in watchmaking and raise the issues of the industry, the event seeks to form a platform for collectors, brands, watchmakers and anyone keen on the art of watchmaking.

Its list of partcipating brands are impressive, some of which includes: A. Lange & Söehne, Akrivia, Audemars Piguet, Baume & Mercier, Bovet, Breitling Bulgari, Chopard, Christiaan van der Klaauw, Corum, De Grisogono, Emmanuel Bouchet, F.P. Journe, Ferdinand Berthoud, Greubel Forsey, H.Moser, Hublot, HYT, IWC, Jaeger-LeCoultre, MB & F, MCT, Mont Blanc, Moritz Grossmann, Panerai, Richard Mille, Romain Gauthier, Romain Jerome , Tag Heuer, and Vacheron Constantin.

