News and Trends

Calling All Timekeepers: Dubai Watch Week 2017 Is Back

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Calling All Timekeepers: Dubai Watch Week 2017 Is Back
Image credit: Dubai Watch Week
Dubai Watch Week
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you have a penchant for keeping up with the horology world, here's something for you. Organized by Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons, with its partner the Fondation de la Haute Horlogorie (FHH), Dubai Watch Week is back to gather key leaders in the horological industry. Now in its second edition, the event would be held on 15th-19th of November, 2017, under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority.

With this year's theme of 'United for Time', the event aims to exhibit the history and technique of the watchmaking industry through exhibitions, workshops, watchmaking master classes, forums and VIP gathertings at the DIFC and The Dubai Mall. Started with the objective to enlighten horological enthusiasts and experts with the know-how in watchmaking and raise the issues of the industry, the event seeks to form a platform for collectors, brands, watchmakers and anyone keen on the art of watchmaking. 

Its list of partcipating brands are impressive, some of which includes: A. Lange & Söehne, Akrivia, Audemars Piguet, Baume & Mercier, Bovet, Breitling Bulgari, Chopard, Christiaan van der Klaauw, Corum, De Grisogono, Emmanuel Bouchet, F.P. Journe, Ferdinand Berthoud, Greubel Forsey, H.Moser, Hublot, HYT, IWC, Jaeger-LeCoultre, MB & F, MCT, Mont Blanc, Moritz Grossmann, Panerai, Richard Mille, Romain Gauthier, Romain Jerome , Tag Heuer, and Vacheron Constantin.

Related: Identity Matters: Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Laying Out ArabNet's Innovation Report: A Look At Saudi Arabia's Tech Startup Scene

News and Trends

Will Smith and Shaq Invest in a Sleep-Tracking Smart Ring

News and Trends

Eight Saudi Entrepreneurs Paving The Future