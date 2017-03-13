How Annamalai is Solving the Problem of Mobility

March 13, 2017 2 min read

Whatever you do, be different! That was the advice my mother gave me and I can’t think of a better advice for an entrepreneur. “If you are different, you’ll standout” -Anita Roddick

Coimbatore-based Annamalai is already into her fourth venture with Ampere Vehicles – manufacturer of battery operated electric vehicles that include cycles, two and three wheelers and even customized ones.

What Annamalai believes she is doing is creating a mindful of consumerisms. She explains, “People still have the ‘petrol mindset’. Creating mindful consumerism takes time. I see my customers understand this thought and contributing to the environment.” A software engineer, Annamalai came into manufacturing consciously. Government believes she has given a lot attention to software services but lacked in product and manufacturing.

“In tier two and three towns, the biggest problems for people is mobility. We have found that these are the markets that are not penetrated,” she adds. The challenging opportunity for her has been to make a case in point for adoption of electric vehicles, for e.g. electric vehicles, she says, are cheaper than bus fare. The company backed by Ratan Tata, currently has two plants in Coimbatore and is working on app-based smart electric vehicles that it aims to launch in next two-three years.

