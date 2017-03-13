Shepreneur

How Annamalai is Solving the Problem of Mobility

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Annamalai is Solving the Problem of Mobility
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Features Editor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Whatever you do, be different! That was the advice my mother gave me and I can’t think of a better advice for an entrepreneur. “If you are different, you’ll standout” -Anita Roddick

Entrepreneur brings lives of 23 women achievers between its cover to celebrate womanhood

Coimbatore-based Annamalai is already into her fourth venture with Ampere Vehicles – manufacturer of battery operated electric vehicles that include cycles, two and three wheelers and even customized ones.

What Annamalai believes she is doing is creating a mindful of consumerisms. She explains, “People still have the ‘petrol mindset’. Creating mindful consumerism takes time. I see my customers understand this thought and contributing to the environment.” A software engineer, Annamalai came into manufacturing consciously. Government believes she has given a lot attention to software services but lacked in product and manufacturing.

“In tier two and three towns, the biggest problems for people is mobility. We have found that these are the markets that are not penetrated,” she adds. The challenging opportunity for her has been to make a case in point for adoption of electric vehicles, for e.g. electric vehicles, she says, are cheaper than bus fare. The company backed by Ratan Tata, currently has two plants in Coimbatore and is working on app-based smart electric vehicles that it aims to launch in next two-three years.

(To know more about these women entrepreneurs, subscribe here)

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

This Shepreneur's Brand Offers New-age, Natural & Grain Free Dog Food

Venture Capital Funds of the Women, by the Women, for the Women.

Shepreneur

What does Entrepreneurship Mean to This Queen of Tourism