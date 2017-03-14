Shepreneur

I Took Food as My Profession, says Food Prodigy Shipra Khanna

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
I Took Food as My Profession, says Food Prodigy Shipra Khanna
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Features Editor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Whatever you do, be different! That was the advice my mother gave me and I can’t think of a better advice for an entrepreneur. “If you are different, you’ll standout” -Anita Roddick

Entrepreneur brings lives of 23 women achievers between its cover to celebrate womanhood.

How many of you at nine years of age were able to work on your passion albeit the realization of that must have come later. Food prodigy, Shipra Khanna started cooking at nine. “I learnt it from my grandmother and mother,” asserts Khanna, now 34 and a mother of two.

This is despite suffering an abusive marriage that eventually broke up. Khanna, quite literally got a new lease of life with her claim to fame by winning the second season of the competitive cooking reality show, MasterChef India, in 2012. In fact, that was the moment when Khanna actually decided to become chef Shipra Khanna. “After MasterChef, I took food as my profession. If not a chef, I would have moved towards teaching,” she claims.

Khanna has since then been engaged in couple of things. She has been the culinary connoisseur for "Tourism Australia", consulted restaurants, has done multiple cooking shows like Kitchen Stars ka Safar, Pure Sin, apart from some international shows, a YouTube channel called Shipra’s Kitchen that has almost 500 videos, the face of Tata Sky’s Active Cooking and certainly travelling and working with different chefs across the world.

Khanna though has plans of launching restaurant but currently she is working on multiple books. “I have planned for launching restaurants but right now I am busy travelling and writing seven books at the same time,” adds Khanna. 

(To know more about these women entrepreneurs, subscribe here)

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

This Shepreneur's Brand Offers New-age, Natural & Grain Free Dog Food

Venture Capital Funds of the Women, by the Women, for the Women.

Shepreneur

What does Entrepreneurship Mean to This Queen of Tourism