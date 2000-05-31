A Stitch In Time

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 1996 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

And sew it goes. . . .

Quilting, that classic art form that weaves stories with stitches, is experiencing a resurgence in popularity.

"There's a lot of interest in it right now," says Jan Reese, 35, co-founder of The Quilt Patch, a Nashville, Tennessee, retailer of quilts and quilting supplies. "People like to see something that's done by hand. Also, people are looking to give a little part of themselves."

All that giving adds up: Quilter's Newsletter Magazine estimates the quilting industry to be worth approximately $1.5 billion-not exactly a threadbare figure.

Perhaps even more interesting is that nearly 70 percent of quilters boast at least some college education. That may explain why, according to Quilter's Newsletter Magazine, one-third of quilters own a computer and nearly 10 percent use quilt design software. Even tried-and-true traditions, it seems, are subject to modern-day face lifts.

Which may be all the more reason to predict that consumers of all ages will remain in stitches. "I think [quilting] will continue to be popular because it's so much a part of our American heritage," maintains Reese, who's been pleasantly surprised by the number of customers visiting her shop. "Quilts will always hold a special significance."

Contact Sources

Quilter's Newsletter Magazine, Box 4101, Golden, CO 80402-4101, (303) 273-1321;

The Quilt Patch, 2416 Music Valley Dr., #158, Nashville, TN 37214, (615) 883-7404;

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market