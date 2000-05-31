A Stitch In Time

<b></b>

May 31, 2000 2 min read

This story appears in the January 1996 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

And sew it goes. . . .

Quilting, that classic art form that weaves stories with stitches, is experiencing a resurgence in popularity.

"There's a lot of interest in it right now," says Jan Reese, 35, co-founder of The Quilt Patch, a Nashville, Tennessee, retailer of quilts and quilting supplies. "People like to see something that's done by hand. Also, people are looking to give a little part of themselves."

All that giving adds up: Quilter's Newsletter Magazine estimates the quilting industry to be worth approximately $1.5 billion-not exactly a threadbare figure.

Perhaps even more interesting is that nearly 70 percent of quilters boast at least some college education. That may explain why, according to Quilter's Newsletter Magazine, one-third of quilters own a computer and nearly 10 percent use quilt design software. Even tried-and-true traditions, it seems, are subject to modern-day face lifts.

Which may be all the more reason to predict that consumers of all ages will remain in stitches. "I think [quilting] will continue to be popular because it's so much a part of our American heritage," maintains Reese, who's been pleasantly surprised by the number of customers visiting her shop. "Quilts will always hold a special significance."

Contact Sources

Quilter's Newsletter Magazine, Box 4101, Golden, CO 80402-4101, (303) 273-1321;

The Quilt Patch, 2416 Music Valley Dr., #158, Nashville, TN 37214, (615) 883-7404;