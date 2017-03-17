4 Secrets to Building Your Own Empire

Thanks to the folks who slugged through their struggles and inspired us to overcome ours, the secrets of true success are already laid out for us. These successful people didn't get where they are because they were crafty, wicked or born with a trunk load of cash (as the movies often portray); they made it big with their willingness to collaborate, perseverance to slough ahead through crap, calm-yet-ambitious persona and creative solutions.
Here are four amazing (but simple) secrets that hold the key to creating your own empire:
1. Small groups can beat large groups.
Smaller groups don't just offer multiple, augmenting skillsets: With multiple perspectives often influenced by each other’s personal choices, these viewpoints can often have the team approach the project from different angles.
I recommend encouraging your coworkers to form small groups and break tasks evenly between themselves -- remember, two hands are needed to make a sound.
2. Look inward often.
Why are you doing what you do? Why should your clients care? What's your brand’s story? People may not need your brand or service to survive, but they are still in business with you because they care. They support your story and care for your vision to succeed.
Apple’s Macbook advertisements are the pinnacle of innovative stories. The 2016 Mac's tagline said, “We set out to do the impossible: engineer a full-size experience into the lightest and most compact Mac notebook ever.”
Why do people prefer Apple? Because they make you feel good. They instill the confidence that you and I can conquer the impossible with the beautiful and easy-to-use products they create.
3. Learn to walk it out.
Exercise has proven to enhance your decision-making skills by providing clarity, collect your thoughts and come up with innovative solutions. In your workplace, you can always take a quick hike around the floor should you feel the need to. I’d recommend encouraging your employees to get up and stretch their legs -- grab a coffee, perhaps? -- if they find themselves running into a brick wall.
Or, dive in for a game of poker with your colleagues on the myriad online websites found out there. It might sound unconventional, but it can add much-needed clarity.
4. Transparency is key.
Clothing company Everlane is a good example of the power of transparency. Most companies disclose their manufacturers and other sources to the consumer, but Everlane dives in far deeper, disclosing prices it paid for the components, labor, duties, transportation and the real cost of the item for sale.
By sharing these crucial details, Everlane garners consumer and revenue, as consumers bound to share the company's story with their friends.
