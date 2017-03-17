Shepreneur

The Journey from Mrs Shaan to Radhika Mukherji

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Journey from Mrs Shaan to Radhika Mukherji
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Whatever you do, be different! That was the advice my mother gave me and I can’t think of a better advice for an entrepreneur. “If you are different, you’ll standout” -Anita Roddick

Entrepreneur brings lives of 23 women achievers between its cover to celebrate womanhood.

For Radhika Mukherji, life was going as usual, with husband Shaan being busy with his career and she playing the perfect role of a wife, mother and daughter-inlaw. Talking about her take charge moment when she thought of becoming an entrepreneur, Radhika states, “I love being Mrs. Shaan, as everybody knows me as his wife, but now it is the time to be recognized as Radhika Mukherji.” Before she got married, Radhika served as an airhostess with Jet Airways and also holds a pilot’s license. Radhika, whose husband hosted several music reality show, often wondered what happens to those young talents after the show gets over.

In May 2015, Radhika came up with a business plan and partnered with Amar Pandit, who handled the financial portfolio of Shaan and Radhika, often advised them to do something around music. For six months, they went on discussing the idea and Radhika continued to work from home. Since 2016, Radhika started working full-fledged on a concrete idea, Happydemic, better known as India’s live entertainment specialists, and started attending office full-time. Though Shaan is not involved in any of the activities of the business, his goodwill actually helped the venture find inroads, claims Radhika.  

On his contribution, Radhika says, “Whenever we are stuck in a creative concept, he helps us.” Talking about the business model, Radhika shares, “Our business model is B2B2C. We have multiple offerings in music. We have got customers like Kotak, Standard Chartered, SBI, and more.” Right now the platform has registered over 600 artists, out of which 500 artists are live on the website. Before getting registered on the platform, the artists have to go through voice quality checks and performance. After which their demo is live on the website. This is the same for all the artists who come from any reality show.

Veterans like Ghulam Mustafa, mentor the talent besides the digital support and grooming is given to each artist. Talking about her ambition with Happydemic, Radhika says, “By the end of this year, couple of stars will be born, we are working on having the pop culture back.”

(To know more about these women entrepreneurs, subscribe here)

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

This Shepreneur's Brand Offers New-age, Natural & Grain Free Dog Food

Venture Capital Funds of the Women, by the Women, for the Women.

Shepreneur

What does Entrepreneurship Mean to This Queen of Tourism