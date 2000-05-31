Mad About Magoo

<b></b>

May 31, 2000 1 min read

Meet Mr. Magoo, movie star. The nearsighted cartoon character beloved for his bumbling persona is getting his big-screen break-courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures. The company recently acquired the movie rights to Magoo and is planning to begin production on a live-action feature as early as this year.

Although details are sketchy, screenwriter Pat Proft (of "Naked Gun" and "Hot Shots!" fame) is confirmed as the writer for the Magoo movie. Hank Saperstein, the owner of UPA Studios, has been named executive producer.

Could this be the start of a wave of Magoo mania? Let's put it this way: Would you bet against Disney?