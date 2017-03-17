Double Down: LG Introduces TWINWash Washing Machine

March 17, 2017 1 min read

Doing chores just got better with the LG TWINWash washing machine. A first of its kind, TWINWash allows you to do two loads of laundry at the same time. It has two completely separate washing compartments; the main one on top that is large enough to accommodate loads up to 19 kg, and a smaller one on the bottom that handles loads up to 3.5 kg. The powerful main washing machine handles the bulk of laundry, while the mini washer can be set to a different cycle to handle smaller loads.

LG TWINWash Washing machine. Image credit: LG.

TWINWash features innovative suspension, six-motion DD technology, TurboWash, which reduces wash time by up to 30 minutes, and -wait for it- can also be managed using your smartphone. Thanks to its SmartThinQ application, you can remotely troubleshoot problems, monitor and control the washer from anywhere, anytime. TWINWash works hard so you don’t have to and, well, it looks good doing it. The all-in-one machine is striking in stainless silver with chrome trim and black tint- a surefire way to upgrade your life and home decor.

