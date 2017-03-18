Sports-Related Businesses

Entrepreneurship is Not Just About Profit-making Says this World Sports Champion

To prepare and raise more valuables for Olympics from India, was a long awaited dream of Jwala, which now seemingly is taking a shape.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneurship is Not Just About Profit-making Says this World Sports Champion
Image credit: Facebook
Entrepreneur India
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The world champion and India’s badminton ace, Jwala Gutta is not just India’s most successful doubles specialist, but also an emerging entrepreneur. In about 30 days from now, the ace shuttler of India, Jwala is going to dawn her entrepreneurial journey after her successful stint in Badminton sport.  

To prepare and raise more valuables for Olympics from India, was a long awaited dream of Jwala, which now seemingly is taking a shape. In a partnership with Knock Out Wellness Labs Ltd., which is a sister concern of Franchise India, Jwala is setting up a badminton academy to nurture India’s sports talent.  

Entrepreneur India caught up with Jwala in a candid conversation at Hyderabad International Convention Centre, where we asked her about her vision for the academy that she is going to launch next month.  

"Profit-making is not what my vision is, for this venture"

On asking the ace shuttler of India how she jumped into the bandwagon of entrepreneurship, Jwala explained, “we are one-billion population and I want to raise at least 10 medals to come in world championship. We have a lot of talent; all we need to do is just tap onto that segment and give them a nurturing. That’s what I am going to do in my venture.”  

On talking about her vision, she said, "My aim is to not to make profit, but Olympic Champions, and that would be our real profit.”

“I know what a player needs and what I did not get at my early age”

Asking about her role of being more than a mentor in her entrepreneurial journey, Jwala told us, “I am not sure if I can be a good coach or not, but I can be a good mentor because I know what I did not get at my early age, and I intend to help other aspiring players with those things to take their stress off.”

In her career span of 17 years as an active sportsperson, Jwala explained Entrepreneur that since she had gone through a lot of ups and downs to attain her ultimate goal, she completely understands what lacks in the training and development of an aspiring player’s life. Therefore, she aims to help young talents to break the glass-ceiling.

“I know how difficult it is for a woman player to focus on badminton amid social pressures and education,” adds Jwala.

“Education is important for a sportsperson”

With a strong belief that a good sportsperson should be an educative one, Jwala put across her views on education by saying, “Education is not just about degree, but it also helps a players or an athlete build a capacity to understand things what is happening around there.”   

“I also want to look at somehow providing education to the players who will be training.”

“Believe in yourself, be gritty, be bold!

In her three tips to aspiring women sportspersons, Jwala said, “Just believe in you. We women tend to doubt ourselves. We have to impress a lot of people. We don’t really think about what we want to do from our heart. A woman should be gritty and bold in today's era!”

On asking how she is going to take this vision around pan-India, Jwala said, “I think it has already gone around. The word has already been spread around.”

“A lot of people were waiting for me to open an academy,” adds Jwala.

Since Jwala is a member of Sports Authority of India (SAI), Entrepreneur asked about the government support to her venture, on which Jwala said, “As of now we don’t have government support to our venture. But I believe, government should encourage any sporting venture as long as there is no interference in internal matters. We will be only reviewing players on the performance and potential and nothing else. I believe every individual is different and they should be judged on that basis.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sports-Related Businesses

This Entrepreneur Started Futsal Tourneys in India with American and European Footballers

Sports-Related Businesses

Spirit of Entrepreneurship in Indian Sports Sphere

Sports-Related Businesses

11 Sports Businesses Using Entrepreneurial Skills to Disrupt the Marketplace