Flat6Labs Abu Dhabi Invites Applications From Emirati Youth For Its Future Innovators Academy

March 21, 2017

With an objective to empower Emirati youth through innovation and creativity, Flat6Labs Abu Dhabi along with twofour54, twofour54 Creative Lab, and other partners has launched Future Innovators Academy, a month-long “experiential learning program." Aiming to enable youth to “think creatively” so that they are in a position to better innovate in their professional lives, Future Innovators Academy plans to impart required skills and hands-on experience to Emirati youth to support them in their career development or entrepreneurial journeys. Slated to be held from April 1-27, 2017 at the Flat6Labs Abu Dhabi office, the first edition of Future Innovators Academy will comprise of evening sessions conducted every Monday and Wednesday, and a morning session on Saturday. To be able to apply to this program, interested applicants need to be Emirati nationals in the age group of 17-25 years old with fluency in English, and passionate about creative problem solving, and should be able to attend the weekly sessions for the entire program duration.

The training program is structured to be conducted under four main themes: passion and creative thinking, venture design, venture execution & marketing, and storytelling & fundraising. Additionally, participants also stand a chance to benefit from the collaborating with the program partners such as Lamsa, a MENA-based educational entertainment platform that will help participants transform their leanings into short animated stories for kids. Deadline to apply is March 30, 2017, so hurry and enroll yourself to this latest skills development initiative from Flat6Labs Abu Dhabi.

