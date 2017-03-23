How Snapchat Is Contributing To Brand Recognition And Loyalty

March 23, 2017 4 min read

Oh Snap! Are you on Snapchat yet? It has been six years since Snapchat was introduced as a new Social Media platform. Earlier established as a platform for teens for merely sharing pictures and videos, this app has come a long way. Valued at $16 billion, it has more followers than once leading Social Media Platform Twitter. An estimated active userbase of 150 million, it is one of the fastest growing social media platforms. An average snap chatter spends around 25-30 mins on this app every day. Its inception created a buzz among the users of bracket 18 to 34 years which is no longer the case, as the app has transcended the age barrier over time.

Awareness, Interest and Evaluation are three key elements of the marketing funnel and Snapchat helps in achieving the second brilliantly i.e. interest the most. However, there have been speculations regarding its use due to new features that seem mind boggling for the marketers to decode.

Given below are few tips for maximum engagement through customer awareness, repetitive buying behaviour and loyalty using Snapchat: