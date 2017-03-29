How to Boost Your Creativity: Watch This Facebook Live April 6

Entrepreneur.com's managing editor Linda Lacina will share her favorite advice from our coverage.

March 29, 2017 1 min read

Our new video series Ask Entrepreneur is back with a new staffer taking your questions. This week, Entrepreneur.com's managing editor Linda Lacina will talk creativity. She'll share books that will keep you sharp, favorite tips from our coverage and field questions on whatever you'd like to ask her. Enter your question in the form below or tweet @Entrepreneur your question using the #AskEntrepreneur hashtag.

Check out our Facebook page on Thursday, April 6, at 1 p.m. to see if your question made it!