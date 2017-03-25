Expert Speak

Driving Entrepreneurship in a Multicultural Environment

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Driving Entrepreneurship in a Multicultural Environment
Image credit: Pixabay
Executive Director, Piramal Enterprises
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The economic, political, social and technological landscape of the corporate world has shifted over the last decade. The technology revolution has made geography less relevant. Free trade and globalization have significantly enhanced economic integration. Unicorn companies are disappearing as fast as they appear. Political decisions in one part of the world have a significant effect in other parts of the globe.

Entrepreneurs are defining the new rules of engagement in this rapidly changing environment. In a corporate scenario, the challenge is to nurture a culture of entrepreneurship and empowerment, which makes the organization agile enough to keep pace with the world outside.

Showcase Examples

The use of buzzwords like values and glossy taglines around entrepreneurship will not necessarily drive an entrepreneurial culture unless they ring true to the employee. The power of an entrepreneurial culture comes in when there are many stories and examples of employees who have achieved amazing things by taking initiative, making decisions independently and acting as entrepreneurs.

Align Leadership Behaviors

 What is seen as effective leadership differs from one organization to the other. The behaviors that are associated with effective leadership across levels often help drive desired behavior. Role modelling and encouragement by senior leaders also gives employees the confidence to behave like true entrepreneurs.

Invest in Long Term Purpose

A compelling long term purpose and vision that excites employees and helps them make effective decisions is a key driver of an empowered culture. This needs to transcend profit maximization and look at long term value creation for all stakeholders – employees, customers, shareholders as well as society at large. This helps create a shared sense of meaning, Nandini Piramal, Executive Director, Piramal Enterprises cohesiveness, and trust within the organization. True entrepreneurial behavior is an outcome of this.

Reward the Right Behaviors

Key questions to ask are around the definition of performance in the organization – what are the behaviors you want to reward and drive? Recognizing the right behavior and not just results requires significant organizational commitment to driving a culture of entrepreneurship and empowerment. Recognizing employees who demonstrate entrepreneurial behavior and showcasing them as role models (and equally, not unnecessarily penalizing employees for failures) encourages others to feel confident enough to do so as well.

Identify Right Talent

Leadership development needs to be a process that cuts across levels. The earlier your future leaders are spotted and developed, the more likely you are to create a culture of entrepreneurship and empowerment. Identification of future leaders is a great way to drive entrepreneurship – seek leaders who test boundaries, are open to new ideas and are willing to learn and experiment. At Piramal, we believe in taking early bets on people – this is our way of demonstrating commitment to entrepreneurship across levels. We also have leadership development programmes that encourage diversity of thought, incubation of new ideas, and breaking traditional hierarchical barriers.

Leverage the Diversity Dividend

Diversity is a great strength in today’s world – it breeds innovation and entrepreneurship. Successful organizations leverage the diversity of perspectives, experiences, cultures, genders, and age that exists within the organization. It is also important to invest in developing intercultural competence and sensitisation on gender, generational and other aspects of diversity to enable this. 

(This article was first published in the March issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Expert Speak

5 Rules to Make it Big

Expert Speak

This Pharma Expert Shares Why You Have To Do Things Differently To Succeed

Expert Speak

How Investor and Investor-cum-mentor are Totally Different