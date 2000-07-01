Traffic Report

Free service analyzes traffic patterns so you know who's visiting your Web site.

July 1, 2000 1 min read

Who's coming to your site? What are they doing while they're there? Answers to those and other traffic-analysis questions will help you make sure your Web site is doing all it can for your start-up e-business. SuperStats.comoffers a free service that analyzes traffic patterns and profiles visitors at your site. You can see data in real-time, and you don't have to install any software.

SuperStats.comgives you e-mail and historical reports by the hour, day, month or year and covers an unlimited number of Web pages. The gotcha is that you have to provide space on your site for SuperStats.comadvertisers. To skip the free promotion, sign up for the premium service at $19.95 per month.

Mark Henricks, author of Business Plans Made Easy (Entrepreneur Media Inc., $19.95, www.entrepreneur.com) and Mastering Home Networking (Sybex Inc., $29.99, www.sybex.com), writes on business and technology issues.