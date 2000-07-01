Zip It Up

Iomega's 250 MB External USB Drive
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

As if 170 floppy disks of memory weren't enough, Iomega's 250MB External USB Drive is also lightweight and backward-compatible with Iomega's 100MB disks. This Zip drive lets you use it where and when you need it, without the hassle of installing it into just one system. And connecting via a USB port, it can be used with both Macs and PCs. The Zip 250MB's QuikSync software automatically backs up your favorite file directory when you save a file there, and its Copy Machine software allows you to copy Zip or Jaz disks using one or two drives. An available PCMCIA card for notebooks runs off its host's power, eliminating the need for external power on the road. Minimum requirements are Windows 95/98/NT or OS 8.1 or higher, as well as 31MB hard-drive space and a 2x CD-ROM.

Iomega

250MB External usb drive

(800)MY-STUFF

www.iomega.com

Street price: $179

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market