Iomega's 250 MB External USB Drive

July 1, 2000 1 min read

As if 170 floppy disks of memory weren't enough, Iomega's 250MB External USB Drive is also lightweight and backward-compatible with Iomega's 100MB disks. This Zip drive lets you use it where and when you need it, without the hassle of installing it into just one system. And connecting via a USB port, it can be used with both Macs and PCs. The Zip 250MB's QuikSync software automatically backs up your favorite file directory when you save a file there, and its Copy Machine software allows you to copy Zip or Jaz disks using one or two drives. An available PCMCIA card for notebooks runs off its host's power, eliminating the need for external power on the road. Minimum requirements are Windows 95/98/NT or OS 8.1 or higher, as well as 31MB hard-drive space and a 2x CD-ROM.

250MB External usb drive

(800)MY-STUFF

www.iomega.com

Street price: $179