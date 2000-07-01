Dell-Licious

Dell's latitude CSX laptop

July 1, 2000 1 min read

Your hectic schedule can't afford the pesky hold-up caused by a sluggish notebook, can it? Dell's Latitude CSx's Pentium III 500MHz processor can keep up with the pace of your business. An entry-level 4.8GB hard drive can be upgraded to 6GB or 12GB, and its 64MB RAM is expandable to 320MB. A 13.3 XGA ActiveMatrix TFT screen offers a clear view even at 1,024 x 768 resolution. Another feature that supports high-speed work habits: a hot-swappable battery lets you change the three-hour battery without shutting down. OpenManage Client software allows you to protect your files from prying eyes by using a remote security lockout feature that disables the floppy-disk drive and the serial, parallel and PS/2 ports. Two Stacked PC Card slots offer connection to two Type I or II cards, or one Type III card. If you happen to drop it while scurrying from meeting to meeting, don't fret; its durable magnesium alloy case is designed to withstand rough handling, and it all weighs just 4.4 pounds.

Dell

Latitude CSx

(800)388-8542

www.dell.com

Street price: $2,849