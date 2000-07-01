Oh Brother

Profile of Everdream Corp.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Just from growing up together, brothers Lyndon and Russell Rive must have endless anecdotes. But starting Everdream Corp., a Fremont, California, 150-employee firm that equips businesses with high-tech solutions like "self-healing computers," Internet access, data backup and support for a monthly fee- really given the native South Africans stories for round the campfire.

You see, before concerns like getting funded and hiring a CEO emerged, Lyndon, 23, and Russell, 28, were just two guys shoving Everdream pamphlets under Santa Cruz (the company's birthplace in 1998) doors. Testing the market, they offered complimentary computer IT services, and, based on their responses, reworked their business model three times in eight months before they secured seed funding from VC firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson.

Lyndon rates door-to-door difficulty a 10 because, come to find out, people just aren't as into free services as you'd think.

But the Rives made their two-man operation appear grander than its living room reality- yes, "little tricks" were involved. If customers called Everdream's 24-hour call center at 3 a.m., Lyndon would "wake up, drink a glass of water and say, 'Good morning. How can I help you?' " The only catch was when customers remembered him from earlier that afternoon.

Three years-plus past its inception, Everdream has a fully manned call center, IBM and SegaSoft Networks Inc. vet Gary Griffiths as CEO (neither Lyndon nor Russell wanted the job), partnerships with renowned tech companies, and projections for a customer roster 25,000-strong by year-end. And thanks to a dozen investors, they raised an additional $15.5 million in funding earlier this year.

With Lyndon the sales guy (he started a mail order business in South Africa and sold it to help co-found Everdream) and Russell the techie (he previously got Internet city guide company Zip2 Corp.'s computer operations center going), stepping on toes isn't a problem. But with the company's growth, missing each other is. "We see each other in the evening and say 'How'd it go on your side?' " says Lyndon.

That's what e-mail is for.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market