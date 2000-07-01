Two Wild And Crazy Guys

Profile of zupit.com Inc.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

As a kid, Sam Jones excelled at Defender on his Atari 5200. Every other weekend, he'd bond over video games with Joe Perez, his friend since the second grade. Now that they're both 29, not much has changed for the co-founders of zupit.com Inc., the San Francisco-based Internet destination for the gaming world.

According to Jones, playing on the job causes zero guilt. "It's an absolute ball," he says. "We're at the forefront with the technologies we're building. And, gosh, I get to play video games!"

I2e2 (a standards organization for professional gamers, now a subsidiary of zupit.com) started last September with about $2 million in venture capital. Both companies create technologies for interactive entertainment, including content and digital distribution portals. They also produce leagues, tournaments and and events-driven communities that gamers can enter.

Having already sanctioned tournaments in France and Korea, Jones and Perez (who founded the Professional Gamers League- division of what's now pogo.com) plan to continue international expansion. And since designing zupit.com as the "complete community for computer game enthusiasts," featuring a digital marketplace with the hottest software, the overall picture has gotten that much brighter.

Sales are expected to reach $3 million this year. And with even cell phones capable of video-game action, expect these guys to be busy in the coming years.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market