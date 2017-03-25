Power Couples

'Working Together Gives You the Opportunity to Complement Each Other'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
'Working Together Gives You the Opportunity to Complement Each Other'
Image credit: Whistling Woods
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founded by one of India’s leading filmmakers Subhash Ghai, Whistling Woods International (WWI) is a Film, Television, Animation, Communication, Fashion, Music and Media Arts institute located in Mumbai, India. The institute is spearheaded by the creative duo Rahul Puri and Meghna Ghai Puri.

As the institute completes 10 years of honing youngsters, the couple spoke about how they mutually complement each other as a couple.

She understands what she wants the institute to be

According to Meghna, Rahul is a typical Virgo. “He is an organized person and very straight. He's a quick decision maker and he knows what he wants, so for me it’s great, because if I am not able to decide or I need some help with decision-making, I just go up to him,” she adds. On the other side, Rahul believes that Meghna’s greatest strength is that, she understands him perfectly. “She understands what she wants the institute to be. I think she has known it from day one and it’s very rare to find somebody who has that sort of foresight and
vision. I mean a lot of credit goes to her father for setting up the institute, but I think it is Meghna who set the vision for the institute in terms of what kind of culture is to br created here for then students, staff, and faculty,” he
said. The couple believes that working together gives you the opportunity to complement each other and work in sync through the good, bad and ugly days.

“I think, I tend to look Meghna for advice in terms of whether I have taken a right decision or the wrong decision. But, it’s always nice to have a conscious to go and I think Meghna ismy conscious. I always go to her almost looking for validation. You know it quietly guides you in the right direction and I think it’s a huge part of what makes it witty,” Rahul explains.

Rahul tends to be quiet and a little reserved

Meghna feels that their personalities complement each other because, Rahul tends to be
quiet and a little reserved while she is more of a people’s person. “For all the people management here, at Whistling Woods I am here, for people to cry on my shoulder. So yes, we both complement each other and end up helping each other,” she adds.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Power Couples

All you Need is Love is the Mantra for These Successful Couples

Power Couples

This Entrepreneur Couple Knows How To Do The Balancing Act

Power Couples

Renewing Life and Mission with Their Clean Energy Venture