The Executive Selection: BOXKnocks Feather Lapel Pin

March 25, 2017 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As an entrepreneur himself, BOXknocks founder Tareq Samara knows the significance of making an impact in the boardroom. The UAE-based startup offers a range of men’s accessories, and this feather lapel pin is a dandy touch your ensemble. With its distinctive texture, it’s a nice piece to round out your look.

