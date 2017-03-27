PM Modi to envisage 'New Age India' for Entrepreneurs at Global Business Summit

GBS is expected to attract global visionaries, thinkers and business leaders from 20 countries.

The Global Business Summit comes as a ray of hope for the entrepreneur community each year. From 2015, when it was first started, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dared Indian business leaders to dream of a $20 trillion economy. Last year, he spoke of his elaborate vision for rebooting India.

The third Global Business Summit is here and will once again see Modi’s vision for the Indian entrepreneurship ecosystem. As India prepares itself for a new economic order after undergoing an economic overhaul, the Prime Minister is yet again expected to deliver a thought-provoking and inspirational address reinstating his vision of a 'new age India' amidst a dynamic global environment.

To be held on March 27-28, GBS is expected to attract global visionaries, thinkers and business leaders from 20 countries.

Andhra Pradesh, which is touting itself as the next Silicon Valley, will be the official state partner and is aiming to bet big on investments at Summit.

Aimed at enabling a captivating dialogue on solutions to pressing global economic issues and share best practices to resolve these concerns, leaders will gather at the Summit and are likely to discuss India’s opportunity to play a larger leadership role in Asia, and emerging as the world's epicenter.

Built around the theme 'Conquering Uncertainty, Discovering Opportunities', the two-day summit will discuss India's digital reforms, Post Trump America, Brexit fallout, fate of Eurozone, China slowdown and the steps needed to deal with surprises and shocks of 2017.

Global thought leaders and delegates who will be present in the two-day event include Dick Cheney, Former Vice President of the United States; Shane Smith, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vice Media and Lei Jun, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer &Founder, Xiaomi, Peter G Hall, Vice-President and Chief Economist - Export Development Canada; Vimal Shah, Chief Executive Officer - BIDCO (Africa); Marco Gloria, Chairman and CEO - GFB (Mexico); Benny Landa, an industry pioneer from Israel with over 800 patents to his credit; Avi Luvton - Director of Innovation Authority in Israel amongst many other leaders.

Participants can look out for one of the key sessions, which will bring together Andy Xie, Renowned Chinese Economist and Arvind Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser to discuss the future of Asian economies in the wake of global changes.

Another anticipated session will be CEOs talk with Vanitha Narayanan, Chairman, IBM India; Amit Midha, President, Asia Pacific & Japan, Dell; Janmejaya Sinha, Chairman, BCG (Asia-Pacific); Guenter Butschek, CEO, Tata Motors and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Paytm; who will expedite on one of the most discussed topics in the recent times - 'Navigating Digital Disruptions'.