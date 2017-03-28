Entrepreneurs

Vote: Who's the Greatest Creator Ever?

Second round matchups include J. K. Rowling vs. Henry Ford. Who's going to come out on top?
Something about March brings out all the best rivalries . . . and we’re not talking about the basketball teams for Duke and North Carolina. No, we mean business rivals like Steve Jobs and Michael Dell, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey or even Mr. Monopoly vs. Scrooge McDuck.

While the NCAA is in the process of crowning a national champion, we want to know who you think is the world's greatest entrepreneur.

You've already surprised us by voting out big names like Bill Gates and Evan Spiegel in the first round. But who is going to survive round two? Now, it's time to pick your favorite men, women and fictional characters of business and push them into the Sweet 16.

Vote for each matchup below by 4 pm ET on Thursday, March 30 to make your voice heard. Check the site on Friday, March 31 to see who survived and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the Entrepreneur Bracket Madness Challenge.

Round of 32

Vote for your favorite entrepreneurs in other categories here!

Bracket Groups: Innovators | Rainmakers | Moguls & Mentors

