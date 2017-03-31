The Comeback: The New Nokia 6 Makes A Stunning First Impression

March 31, 2017 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nokia is back with a bang- and it has got a new operating system to boot.

The Nokia 6 runs Android and also offers Google services like Google Assistant and monthly security updates. In addition, it features a bright 5.5-inch full HD screen, Dolby Atmos sound, and dual speakers. There’s a 16 MP phase detection autofocus camera on the back, and an 8 MP camera on the front. Plus the dual-tone flash on the main camera helps you take natural-looking photos, even in low light.

It’s powered by a Snapdragon processor, and features a Micro SD card slot as well. The unibody of the Nokia 6 is crafted from a single block of 6000 series aluminum, and comes in four sophisticated colors: Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper.

Related: Nokia Might Be Working On A Powerful Android-Powered Tablet