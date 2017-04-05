E-commerce

How to Keep the Entrepreneurship Fire Burning in the E-commerce Industry

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Keep the Entrepreneurship Fire Burning in the E-commerce Industry
Image credit: Pixbay
Digital Marketing Specialist
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

9 out of 10 entrepreneurship ventures fail even before taking off. Isn’t that such a bad thing. But, why do businesses fail? With all the technology, social networks, few market entry barriers and increasing business possibilities opening up, why do entrepreneurship ventures fail so easily?

The fail rate is not specific just to one industry. It is everywhere. However, it is most evident in the eCommerce industry where the fail rate is estimated to be around 80%. Perhaps all these businesses need is a push in the right direction before they begin spiraling downwards.

Here is how e-commerce entrepreneurial ventures can stay in the game and emerge as victors instead of falling victims to failure.

Launch is Just the Beginning

Beginning an e-commerce store is just a scratch on the surface. The real challenge is in making it a preferred destination for shopping, be it for clothing, cosmetics, purses, gadgets or anything else.

To gain a debutant advantage, consider rolling out free trials, samples, and referral programs. In the recent past, Amazon managed to sell its app user base by rolling out a referral program that encouraged existing users to use the mobile app.

Don’t be Startled by Cart Abandonment Rates

In the e-commerce industry, cart abandonment is a daily norm. The typical cart abandonment rate for e-commerce is estimated to be in the bandwidth of 68% to as high as 80%.

So if your carts get abandoned increasingly, don’t be alarmed. Instead, find out the reasons why it happens. Some common reasons include:

  • Presenting unexpected shipping costs at the time of checkout
  • Payment security concerns
  • Lack of a guest option to make a quick purchase
  • Long or complicated checkout process
  • Unavailability of preferred payment mode

Tick off these customer turnoffs from your online store and see how your cart abandonment rates plummet and conversion rates improve.

Competition is Fierce. Get Used to It

The e-commerce industry is not just competitive, it is hyper competitive. For every single product you have on offer, there are endless other online stores ready to offer it for a discounted price.

How does one crush competition in such a scenario without fading out?

Observe and analyze your rivals to spot areas where they are lagging. Improve your packing and delivery to provide a superior experience that will build long-term customer loyalty. Offer promo codes and incentives to sustain customer base and to prevent them from being diluted by competition.

Traffic is not Turnover

Thanks to SEO, digital marketing and paid ads, it is easy to bring traffic to your online store. However, in the end all that matters is how many people buy and convert into actual sales. Traffic is just visitors, buyers are the real revenue.

Hence, your focus should be on creating high-quality leads which will end in a complete customer journey with the cash flowing into your account in the end.

Word of mouth is still existent (& going strong)

According to a study by BrightLocal, more than 80% of customer believe online reviews and ratings as much as they trust the opinions and suggestions of their near and dear. Online reviews and ratings are the modern day's word-of-mouth marketing. Get it right and you are half saved from the trouble of proving your brand value.

Security is Paramount

Do you know? The chances of your credit card information being stolen online are more than you being robbed while taking a stroll on the street? e-commerce is infamous for cyber security. And for your customers, it is a huge demotivator to shop online.

How to Overcome Security Concerns?

Show that you are authorized. There are trust seals, authorized dealer badges, and certificates which can be displayed on the website to showcase your business authenticity.

Secure payment gateways with encryption and two-factor authentication that give total control to customers for their payments.

Most importantly, provide them with all possible payment modes allowing them to choose one of their preferred choices.

Trust Wins

“For e-commerce, the most important thing is trust.” quipped Jack Ma, Founder of Alibaba, the e-commerce giant in a press conference. And he’s completely true about that statement.

Think of these e-commerce brands: Amazon, eBay, Zappos. What is the first thing that strikes your mind? Customer stories of how these brands walked the extra mile to restore customer trust.

Customer trust is such a vital ingredient to e-commerce success. By winning their trust your store also wins their loyalty, which in turn becomes a solid source of repeat orders for your store.

Finally

Entrepreneurship is a test of perseverance. Only those who withstand the pressures of competition and upscale customer service can succeed in it.

Has your online store been showing signs of weakness? Maybe it is time to do a reality check and put few things as detailed above in order to restore its real form. 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

E-commerce

The Impact of E-commerce Boom on the Last Mile Logistics During the Festive Season

E-commerce

E-commerce Companies has the Potential to Generate 12 million Job Opportunities

E-commerce

How a 'Sidepreneur' Can Start an E-commerce Business Successfully?