Oculus VR

Oculus Co-Founder Palmer Luckey to Step Down

The co-founder of virtual reality startup Oculus was embroiled in controversy last year for secretly bankrolling a group that created anti-Hillary Clinton memes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Oculus Co-Founder Palmer Luckey to Step Down
Image credit: via PC Mag
News reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Palmer Luckey is leaving Oculus, the virtual reality startup he co-founded and later sold to Facebook.

The two companies on Thursday confirmed Luckey's departure, which was first reported by UploadVR. His exit comes six months after he was embroiled in controversy for secretly bankrolling an internet meme group circulating anti-Hillary Clinton propaganda during the 2016 presidential election.

It's unclear if Luckey's ensuing unpopularity in the overwhelmingly liberal Silicon Valley played a role in his leaving Facebook, which he is scheduled to do on Friday, according to UploadVR. In a statement, Oculus said that "Palmer will be dearly missed. Palmer's legacy extends far beyond Oculus. His inventive spirit helped kickstart the modern VR revolution and build an industry. We're thankful for everything he did for Oculus and VR, and we wish him all the best."

In September, reports surfaced that Luckey, now 24, donated money to the pro-Donald Trump organization Nimble America, which describes itself as a crowdfunded nonprofit focused on "promoting the ideals of America First" and dedicated to proving that "s**tposting is powerful and meme magic is real."

Luckey later clarified that while he did donate to Nimble America, his views did not represent the values of Oculus. "I am deeply sorry that my actions are negatively impacting the perception of Oculus and its partners," he wrote on Facebook in September.

Since the episode, Luckey has kept a low profile save for a court appearance in the ZeniMax trade secrets case Oculus ultimately lost. Palmer has not participated in Oculus events and announcements, including the company's annual developers conference in October. The role of virtual reality cheerleader-in-chief at Facebook has since mostly fallen to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, who has sought to portray Oculus's VR technology as revolutionary to the way people communicate on the internet.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Oculus VR

Oculus to Scale Back Rift Demos at Best Buy

Oculus VR

Oculus Ordered to Pay $500 Million to ZeniMax

Oculus VR

7 Reasons Why Palmer Luckey Is So Loveable