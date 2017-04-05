Mercedes and Bosch Team Up to Create Self-Driving Taxi System

Joining a field already filled with the likes of Lyft and Uber, Mercedes wants to help populate streets with its own robo-taxis. Mercedes’s parent company Daimler has partnered with automotive supplier Bosch to create its own system of self-driving vehicles, which the companies hope hit the streets by 2020.
Mercedes and Bosch are going above and beyond: Rather than simply creating a fleet of autonomous cars, the alliance seeks to create a shared network of self-driving robo-taxis that can be hailed through a smartphone app.
The companies’ new project plans to include both autonomous vehicles that require a human driver behind the wheel and ones that do not. The system and its fleet will be specifically designed for cities.
With Daimler’s expertise in auto manufacturing and Bosch’s technology and hardware, the companies are in a good position to make a dent in the market. Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz has already been working on developing its own self-driving cars. And the German automaker has already gotten a taste of the car-sharing business with its company car2go and its mobility service subsidiary Moovel Group, which owns route planning startup RideScout and taxi booking app Mytaxi.
