LG Partners With Google For The First Android Wear 2.0 Watches
The LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport are the first watches running Android Wear 2.0, Google’s newest wearable operating system. Both watches have Google Assistant built-in, and the LG Watch Sport supports Android Pay with NFC technology.
With Android Wear 2.0 you can reply to a message, set a reminder, or ask for directions by holding the power button or saying “OK Google.” In addition, these smart accessories provide advanced fitness features through Google Fit like the ability to track your activities, guided strength training and coaching.