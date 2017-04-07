Smartwatches

LG Partners With Google For The First Android Wear 2.0 Watches

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
LG Partners With Google For The First Android Wear 2.0 Watches
Image credit: LG
LG Watch Sport.
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport are the first watches running Android Wear 2.0, Google’s newest wearable operating system. Both watches have Google Assistant built-in, and the LG Watch Sport supports Android Pay with NFC technology.

With Android Wear 2.0 you can reply to a message, set a reminder, or ask for directions by holding the power button or saying “OK Google.” In addition, these smart accessories provide advanced fitness features through Google Fit like the ability to track your activities, guided strength training and coaching.

LG Watch Style.Image credit: LG.
If helping reach your fitness goals isn’t enough, you can download your favorite apps directly from the Google Play store- onto the watch! Both feature a circular bezel with a rotating side button for easy navigation, and you also get the ability to customize watch faces.

 

Related: The Hub Spot: LG Launches Personal Robots

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Smartwatches

Classic Connection: TAG Heuer Connected

Smartwatches

That Moment You Realize Your Smartwatch Is the Dumbest Thing You Own

Smartwatches

LG Watch Urbane Review: Is This the Best Android Wear Device?