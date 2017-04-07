LG Partners With Google For The First Android Wear 2.0 Watches

April 7, 2017 1 min read

The LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport are the first watches running Android Wear 2.0, Google’s newest wearable operating system. Both watches have Google Assistant built-in, and the LG Watch Sport supports Android Pay with NFC technology.

With Android Wear 2.0 you can reply to a message, set a reminder, or ask for directions by holding the power button or saying “OK Google.” In addition, these smart accessories provide advanced fitness features through Google Fit like the ability to track your activities, guided strength training and coaching.

LG Watch Style.Image credit: LG.

If helping reach your fitness goals isn’t enough, you can download your favorite apps directly from the Google Play store- onto the watch! Both feature a circular bezel with a rotating side button for easy navigation, and you also get the ability to customize watch faces.

