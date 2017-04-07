Partnerships

How Can Start-ups Add Value to IT Services Companies

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Can Start-ups Add Value to IT Services Companies
Image credit: KStart
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Can IT services companies and new age start-ups form a good and profitable cocktail? IT services companies need to innovate and start-ups have an opportunity to capture the situation.

Krishnakumar Natarajan, Executive Chairman at Mindtree spoke to the Entrepreneur India about the nuances of collaboration between start-ups and IT services companies.

What Do IT Firms Seek In Start-ups?

"There could be two to three issues to be considered here. All our customers are looking forward to see the kind of innovation we are bringing into their businesses. On many occasions we lack the capability to inspire innovation. But, always the key requirement is to provide new ideas to our customers," Natarajan said.

He said often customers ask how can firms use their existing infrastructure and bring about quantum improvement. "How can we use the knowledge we have about customer infrastructure and bring in the start-up solution to work together? This means we have to work as a system integrator and deliver the outcome for the customer," the executive chairman said.

Highlighting the third aspect, he said, "Many a times customers ask us to co-innovate or co-create and we start looking for ideas. At times, the core idea comes from the way a start-up builds itself. It really helps us meet the customers' expectations."

Natarajan has over 30 years of experience in the IT industry and was also appointed as the Chairman of National Association of Software and Services Companies(NASSCOM) in 2013-2014.

Natarajan was one of the key speakers at SaaS Talks organized by Kalaari Capital.

He shared the following tips for start-ups to work with IT services companies:

  • Try to zero in on the specific customers 
  • Be specific on the value proposition you are offering to the customer. Start-ups fail here because they try to offer everything. Be crisp and to the point.
  • Once you see an opportunity, engage at the earliest in the pre-sales cycles
  • Incentivize your sales team to work with them 
  • Enterprise sales has no science to it. You need to be patient. Even though sales size is small, you need to think of the long-term relationship

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Partnerships

Richard Branson Skewers Ryan Reynolds's Business Knowledge as Virgin Atlantic and Aviation Gin Announce Partnership

Partnerships

Restaurants and Delivery Platforms Actually Can Prosper Happily Ever After

Partnerships

How to Choose the Wrong Business Partner -- Just the Way I Did