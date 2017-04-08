Re-Structuring School Education With Education 3.0 Model

April 8, 2017 4 min read

The Indian education system has witnessed a number of paradigm shifts. Rapid privatization in the sector has ensured advancement, bringing in key developments. The nation has emerged as one of the largest education systems in the world today.

In a journey of remarkable maneuvers in the sector, some private layers’ initiatives to come up with better models of teaching are commendable. They are trying to bring in more advancement with support from the government, instead of making education commercialized.

In the recent session of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Arise 2017, the Entrepreneur India learnt a set of methods to re-imagine Indian school education with focus on creating capabilities powered by inclusive outlook, inquiry and innovation.

‘Vision for Education 3.0’

With an aim to teach students in a more creative and unconfined way, Education 3.0 is the model, which many Indian and international institutions are adopting. It is socially constructed and contextually reinvented and maintains that teachers are everyone and everywhere. Besides, it promotes the idea that schools are places from where parents can learn too.

On the process of incorporating entrepreneurship in Indian education system with Education 3.0 model, chairman, Manipal Global Education Services, TV Mohandas Pai said unless we follow the practice of allowing a child to think freely, under a teacher’s guidance, the skill to solve a problem on his/her own would not be developed in a child.

“Entrepreneurs are quality problem-solvers and to develop this skill in children we must allow them to think about anything from their perspective and solve problems in any situation,” he added.

Haryana’s Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister, Ram Bilas Sharma told the Entrepreneur India, “Now, education is a big industry. There are many big industrialists who are investing a lot these days in the sector. In fact, the percentage of investment in education is more than that in the ship-manufacturing industry in India.”

Is Indian Education System Meeting Requirements Of Industry?

The co-chair person of FICCI Arise, Manit Jain, in an ongoing session said, “Definitely we have been able to create a system, but the levels of unemployment is still on a noticeable high. It’s fairly evident that the corporate and industrialists don’t like the product. On the other hand, it’s also equally important that children don’t like the process.”

“Are educators meeting industries’ demands?” Jain asked the audiences sitting in the session.

While analyzing the reason why India is having unskilled workforce, Jain said, “One of the big faults for this disconnect is that the skills required in industry do not match those required in the education system. There is an entirely different set of criterion for college admission.”

Is Today’s Education Helping Us Achieve a Purpose for Life?

The only ideology being followed by schools and teachers in the current scenario in India is passing exams with good marks, he said. “Indian educators need to re-look and re-set the ambition criterion. Schools in Germany and England have started following the culture of nurturing kindness as one of their models of education and India should do the same,” he added. “Being a Nice Human in another 7-9 years is going to be an Economic Imperative,” Jain said.

Industrial revolution is a reality. “But it’s very much evident that the scale and the basis of change that we want could only be achieved if we develop this model of education (Education 3.0) and create efficient and skilled gen next employees worldwide,” Jain said.