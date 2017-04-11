Human Capital Forum MENA 2017 To Focus On Building Resilient Workspaces

April 11, 2017 2 min read

With leadership development emerging as one of the top priorities of HR professionals in the GCC as per Deloitte’s 2016 Middle East Human Capital Trends report, the 12th Human Capital Forum MENA has structured this year’s event around the theme “Leading in Tough Times,” and will look at ways to utilize the power of human capital to build resilient businesses. Organized by business facilitation company Naseba, the Forum will take place on April 30 - May 1, 2017 at Sofitel the Palm, in Dubai, and like its earlier editions, expects to bring together over 150 human resource (HR) professionals, business and thought leaders, and others to discuss latest challenges, opportunities and trends in the MENA region’s HR landscape.

According to Naseba’s statement on the event, the talks and panel discussions this year will center around following key priorities for the region’s businesses: “the troubled dynamics of nationalization between expats and nationals, corporate culture and employee engagement, change management and organizational design, powerfully linking HR to the business.” The organizers add that this year, the event will also focus on the “challenges of organizational restructuring” as companies based in the region are being forced to take “difficult staffing decisions” to adjust with the economic realities.

On the agenda of the 12th Human Capital Forum MENA are talks from leadership and human capital experts including executive coach Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, author and management consultant Kate Sweetman, happiness expert Alexander Kjerulf, and Bader Aldulaimi, Chief HR Officer, Alturki Holding, among others, master classes on various human capital themes led by certified trainers, case studies on HR best practices in the region, and over 16 hours of networking opportunities. The Forum will also host the MENA HR Excellence Awards to recognize achievements of both organizations and individuals in various categories related to HR function. Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait, Oracle, Shepherd, Ascender HCM, Riyadh Bank, Jordan Dubai Islamic Bank, GSK, Thumbay Group, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Entrepreneur Middle East, and Right Selection are a few partners to the event.

