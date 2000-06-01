Finding Business Success--After You've Gone Public

The job's not over just because you're post-IPO.

June 1, 2000 2 min read

Now that gone public, you probably understand just how important investor relations are. So here's a checklist of things you can do to make sure your life as a public company is a successful one.

Executive time. You don't sell your deal once-you sell it continuously. And except for large companies, it's the person running the show who does the meeting, greeting and, yes, the selling. Ideally, you should meet with at least one analyst, broker or institutional investor per month. At the very least, you should plan one day per quarter to meet with at least five investors.

Publicity. You must leverage your ability to get in front of investors who otherwise would not know you exist. That means using the press, print and electronic media. Publicity is important because the dozen incoming calls from prospective investors who read a story and want to learn more are worth more than 1,000 outgoing cold calls. If you have a PR firm, it needs to focus on getting your company exposure in the investment and business media-and you need to give it the kind of events and milestones it can work with.

Money. Get ready to spend some money. Unfortunately, promoting a company can't be done on contacts alone. You'll need to pay your way into conferences. You might need to pay for a consultant. You'll also spend quite a bit creating investor collateral materials such as fact sheets, annual reports, news releases and article reprints.