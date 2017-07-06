50 Gift Ideas for Every Business Professional on Your List

Gift giving is your chance to make an impression, for good or ill. Use the guide to land on good.

Gift giving is an essential part of building and growing professional relationships. Whether it’s your boss, client, employee, or an associate, occasionally you’ll find yourself searching for the perfect gift.

Many gift guides simply list workplace-friendly ideas, not considering the many unique interests of each person. This gift list categorizes by interests to help you find the perfect item for everyone on your list.

For entrepreneurs who are new parents.

Hatch Baby: Sleep is a rare commodity for any new parent. The products at Hatch Baby are designed to improve a baby’s nursery so that both mom and child can get more sleep.

mamaRoo: New parents often find that rocking new babies is the only way to calm them. This infant seat mimics a parent’s natural motion to give everyone some rest.

Ubbi Diaper Pail: Parenthood can be a big drain on the budget. This diaper pail not only contains bad odors, but it has a reusable cloth insert, preventing the need to purchase bags.

Mimo: Adults frequently wear fitness trackers that provide sleeping insights. This washable crib sheet tracks sleep and sends alerts if no movement is detected for a predetermined time period.

Nest: It can be difficult to focus on business when new parents are worried about what’s happening at home. Nest’s indoor security camera provides online visibility 24 hours a day.

Uppa Baby Stroller & Car Seat: A go-getter entrepreneurial parent likely wants a stroller that multitasks. This stroller and car seat easily converts from one to the other.

Owlet: Tracking isn’t only available in crib sheet form. The Owlet Smart Sock monitors an infant’s heart rate and oxygen levels during sleep to alert parents of any problems.

BabyBjorn: BabyBjorn specializes in useful baby products. Their cradle and travel crib are ideal for new parents on the go, while their high chair keeps babies safe and comfortable while at home.

Doona Convertible Carseat: The Doona car seat can easily be converted into a stroller for busy parents on the go. A special insert keeps the baby comfortable with built-in posture support.

Gifts for the tech addicted

BenQ Projector W1070s: Hard workers need time to play, too. This projector provides the movie theater experience at home with built-in speakers and easy setup.

Dyson Bladeless Fan: Ordinary fans are boring. This bladeless fan provides soundless, attractive cooling for any environment.

Jaybird X3: Whether a professional runs or streams movies on the go, a good pair of Bluetooth headphones is a must. The Jaybird X3 lets listeners customize sound based on their own personal preferences.

UE Megaboom 2: This portable speaker is perfect for sharing music with friends. Its portable size makes it easy to take anywhere.

Logitech Smart Home Switch: Consumers are increasingly gravitating toward the smart home, where everything connects to the internet. This smart home switch can be programmed to connect with any compatible device within the home.

Phone-Charging Backpack: Busy professionals have a difficult time keeping devices charged. This backpack can charge two to three phones or one tablet.

Kwikset Premis: Any great smart home will start with a smart lock. The Kwikset touchscreen smart lock can be controlled from the homeowner’s Apple device.

Petnet Smart Feeder: Pet care gets sophisticated with this automatic pet feeder. Feedings can be preprogrammed or pet owners can release food using a mobile app.

Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: Over-ear headphones are back in style, and Master Dynamic’s MW60 headphones are wireless and comfortable.

Lyric T5 Thermostat: Honeywell is a respected name in home thermostats. In recent years, the company has embraced the latest trends with its smart thermostats that learn a family’s preferences.

Philips Hue: Having a home redesigned with smart lighting can be expensive, but Philips Hue connects lightbulbs to an app at an affordable price.

SCOTTeVEST—Gadgets can be tucked into a pocket of this vest and charged on the go.

Sensor Can: Trashcans get a technological upgrade with this voice-activated sensor can.

Programmable Coffeemaker: One-cup coffeemakers have taken over the space. The Keurig K575 includes programmable settings and temperature control.

Parrot Mambo Drone: This smartphone-controllable drone goes beyond simply sailing through the air. It can also grab small items and carry them from one room to the next.

Anker PowerPort Qi: Instead of wrangling cables, busy professionals can set their devices on this wireless charging pad and charge everything at once.

Roomba: By now, everyone’s heard of Roomba, a robotic vacuum cleaner that can clean the floors of an entire level of a home automatically.

Gifts for the executive not easily impressed.

Sheridan Sunglasses: This pair of sunglasses gives professionals a sleek, stylish look, whether they’re on the way to a meeting or on vacation.

Brooklinen: When it comes to bedsheets, someone doesn’t truly know quality until they feel it. These sheets are made with the best materials for long-lasting comfort.

Air and Surface Sanitizer: Executives don’t have time to get sick. The air and surface sanitizer eliminates mold, viruses, and bacteria from areas up to 1,000 square feet.

WaterHawk: Water conservation is an important issue. This water conservation system displays stats on water usage, as well as its temperature.

Philips Norelco OneBlade: Whether a man wants a clean-shaven look or a stubbly one, this razor can help him accomplish it.

Bluesmart Black Edition: Bluesmart takes traveling to the next level with this smart suitcase. Travelers can track its location, check its weight, and lock it remotely using a smartphone.

Firefly 2: Vapers will love this portable, customizable vaporizer that includes a cleaning kit and two rechargeable batteries.

Tailor and Spruce: This gift sets are designed for the stylish executive. Each grooming set includes premium products at a savings.

Homesick Candles: Each state has a distinct scent, packaged in these unique gift candles.

Uplift Desk: Convert a regular desk to a standing desk easily with this quality-built standing desk.

Alex Leather Desk Chair: Inspired by 1920s cigar bar furniture, this leather desk chair combines comfort with unique elegance.

Dyson V8: Cords can be one of the most annoying things of vacuuming. Dyson’s cordless vacuum cleaner includes a special head for today’s hardwood floors.

The Chef

CampChef: When warm weather arrives, outdoor cooking begins. These grills and smokers are perfect for summer parties.

Solo Stove Bonfire: Cooler weather brings the demand for staying warm outside. This stove fire pit provides the enjoyment of a fire pit in a clean, convenient format.

Tappecue 2.0: Smokers slowly cook meat, leading to a long, laborious day of checking internal temperatures. The Tappecue 2.0 syncs with a cooker’s smartphone and sends alerts when food is done.

WUSTHOF Three-Piece Cook’s Set: Every chef needs a good set of knives. This three-piece cook’s set is made to last.

Grillbot: Who has time to clean the grill? The Grillbot takes care of it at the push of a button.

Breville Thermal Pro 10-Piece Set: A good set of pans makes all the difference. This ten-piece stainless cookware set is designed for optimal heating and durability.

Yakima Valley Hops: Homemade brews are all the rage and this Washington company ships hop pellets to customers.

Snake River Farms: A delicious meal starts with premium ingredients. This farm delivers the best meat to a person’s home.

The Gamer

Alienware Aurora R5: Gamers want a desktop that delivers high-quality graphics. This gaming desktop is designed to handle the VR generation of gaming.

Logitech Gaming Keyboard and Mouse: In addition to a desktop, gamers also need specialized peripherals. These keyboards and mice meets every avid gamer’s needs.

Hover X Lap Desk: Gamers need a comfortable place to rest their laptops while they’re working hard to get to the next level. This comfortable lap desk has built-in cooling.

DXRacer Gaming Chair: Gamers spend a great deal of time seated and this series of gaming chairs is designed for comfort.

The right gift will likely depend on the personality of the recipient. However, with so many choices, shoppers are sure to find the perfect item for every preference.