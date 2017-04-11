Want to Stay on Track of Your Goals? Watch This Facebook Live.

What are the chances of you working with someone who has your first name?
Entrepreneur.com’s Social Media Editor Andrea Hardalo and Special Projects Director Andrea Huspeni got you beat.
So, it was only right to have the two of them be the next (and first duo) up on our new Ask Entrepreneur video series.
While they’ve worked on many projects together, one project that they have worked closely on was The Goal Standard Challenge. This program ran for five weeks, where contributors and writers offered up advice on achieving goals, along with experts weighing in on Facebook Lives on setting goals, staying motivated and making it to the finish line. Both Hardalo and Huspeni gained insights from managing the program and with the knowledge they learned, they hope to help you achieve your goals.
Have a question about The Goal Standard Challenge or just focusing on goals in general? Tune into their Facebook Live on April 20th at 1 p.m. EST. They’ll be taking your questions during the live broadcast, but feel free to shoot them a question in the form below or tweet @Entrepreneur using the hashtag #AskEntrepreneur.
You can still join our Challenge Accepted group, where you’ll have access to all of The Goal Standard Challenge.
And if you have another question around social media or pitching editors, they can answer those, too.
Don’t forget to head over to our Facebook page on April 20 at 1 p.m. EST!