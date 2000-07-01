Tuning In

Ever been listening to your radio and fallen in love with a song, but then that damnable DJ doesn't mention the artist? Well, now your compulsive lust for music will no longer be hampered. By clicking a button on your key-chain-amiable Xenote iTag, you can basically bookmark the radio by timestamping the frequency. Then you can upload the "tags" to your personal Xenote Web page to find out the title and artist and purchase the CD, if you're so inclined. Eventually, iTags will have the ability to tag products and people. Go to www.xenote.com to find out if Xenote service is available in your area. Best of all, it's free for users.

