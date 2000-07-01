I Want My.

MTV: The Game

Here's a trivia game you might actually have a chance of mastering. For those of us who have spent the last couple decades with our eyes glued to MTV, now is the time to show all those trivia geeks who's boss with MTV: The Game. Spout off your musical wisdom, relishing your intellectual superiority while answering such questions as "What is the Spice Girls' philosophy?" or "What rocker wanted to be a professional roller skater before turning to music?" Retailing for $19.99, MTV: The Game tests your knowledge of music genres, artists, videos and, of course, MTV history. We think it's the swellest thing since, well, music television. You can find such amusement at all Target and Toys "R" Us stores.