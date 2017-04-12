Technology

The Classic Tamagotchi Is Coming Back for Its 20th Anniversary

The virtual pet key chain is reborn in a smaller form, but staying true to the original.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Classic Tamagotchi Is Coming Back for Its 20th Anniversary
Image credit: Bandai Namco
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

When the original Tamagotchi virtual pet key chains appeared back in late 1996, they were an instant hit, with their popularity lasting into the early 2000s. We have bought more than 76 million of them, and now we have a chance to look after/neglect them all over again.

Bandai Namco decided the world was ready for Tamagotchi again in its classic form to celebrate the 20th anniversary. According to Engadget, the new ones are very much like the original in so far as they use a black-and-white display, offer six characters and come on a key chain. However, they are much smaller as the image below shows.

Tamagotchi never really went away. The original release and iterations of the devices happened between 1996 and 1998, then from 2004 onwards we've seen several versions of the Tamagotchi Connection devices all of which add extra or different features. The 2017 Tamagotchi takes things right back to basics.

For now, the new Tamagotchi is a Japan exclusive. They cost 2,000 yen each, which is around $18. Amazon Japan is selling them, so it's possible to import, but there will be extra charges attached.

It's probably worth waiting to see if Bandai Namco decides to expand the release before deciding to buy. And let's face it, most of us are probably remembering Tamagotchi through rose-tinted glasses. In reality, they were noisy little pets you eventually ended up ignoring, right?

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Ford Created a Noise-Canceling Doghouse

Technology

Human Tech Support Still Has a Future

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry